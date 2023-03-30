Fire guts shops, warehouses, restaurant at Olowu Spare Parts Market.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told newsmen on Thursday in Lagos that the fire was recorded in the early hours of the morning.

Farinloye said that the fire, which was reported to have started at about 2:30. a.m, affected 13 shops, 4 warehouses and one restaurant.

“The cause of the fire cannot be determined as at now.

“But the Chairman of the traders association, Bassey Ikpendu, while narrating the situation, applauded the efforts of the State Fire Service that prevented the escalation of the incident due to the combustible materials that were involved,” Farinloye said.