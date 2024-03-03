ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on the government to prioritise agriculture by making policies that would further encourage farming in the country.

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun/Illustration [theguardian]
Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun/Illustration [theguardian]

No fewer than 50 acres of palm trees and pineapples, worth ₦150 million were destroyed by an inferno at Royal Farm in Akeredolu Village, Osu, Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun.

Recommended articles

The founder of the farm, Rufus Jegede, who made the disclosure at a news conference, held at the farm on Sunday, said that the incident occurred on Friday.

Jegede said that he started the farm, comprising palm oil production, animal husbandry, such as piggery and cattle rearing as well as other arable cropping, in 2015 after his retirement.

According to him, he has been contributing his quota toward ensuring food security in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have created employment to no fewer than 40 workers, as we observed that the government alone could not do it, thereby reducing unemployment in the country.

“Before the farm got to this stage, we had been planting lots of things, taking them to the market with a view to reducing insufficiency in Nigeria,” he said.

Jegede said that before the incident, a minimum of 50 kegs of palm oil were being produced per week, while about 500 tons of pineapples were being harvested annually.

He said that he lost close to 4,000 palm trees and five acres of pineapple farm, as they were badly burnt, lamenting that, with the incident, there would be no harvest from the palm trees and pineapples this year.

He said that only his farm was destroyed by the fire, thus suspecting that some hoodlums, whom he described as ‘wicked individuals’ might have set the farm ablaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the third time that the farm would be ravaged with fire since its establishment,” he said.

Jegede stated further that a man, simply identified as Sunday, who, he said, used to disturb, steal, and harvest their plantain and pineapple had been apprehended in connection with the fire.

He complained of laziness among some youth, who were not ready to contribute their quota toward making Nigeria greater.

He said that, at a time, the farm promised some empowerment for youths in the form of seedlings, support and stipends, adding, however, that no one had shown interest in the last two years.

“Most of the people doing farming in Osun are northerners and foreigners. It appears as if our youths are not interested."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jegede, however, expressed the regret that despite the popularity of the farm, no government agency had come to visit the facility, adding that there had also been no intervention or support from anywhere.

He called on the government to prioritise agriculture by making policies that would further encourage farming in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu