Fire destroy 6 shops, goods worth millions of naira in Calabar

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the fire was caused by a power surge in one of the shopping malls at the market.

Calabar market guts fire [Tribune Online]
The fire, which was said to have started around 2am, affected no fewer than six shops in the shopping complex where the fire incident occurred.

Olumayowa Olomola, Commanding Officer, Calabar Command, Federal Fire Service, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the fire was caused by a power surge in one of the shopping malls at the market.

Olomola, who could not give an estimate of the goods destroyed in the affected shops, however said that the shops were well stocked. She said that but for the timely intervention by her team; the fire would have affected more shops.

Olomola said, “Our response was timely and we could only prevent the fire from spreading beyond the six affected shops.

“My advice is that we should always adopt preventive measures by ensuring we put off all appliances to avoid incidents like this.”

