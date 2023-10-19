Fire destroy 6 shops, goods worth millions of naira in Calabar

The fire, which was said to have started around 2am, affected no fewer than six shops in the shopping complex where the fire incident occurred.

Olumayowa Olomola, Commanding Officer, Calabar Command, Federal Fire Service, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the fire was caused by a power surge in one of the shopping malls at the market.

Olomola, who could not give an estimate of the goods destroyed in the affected shops, however said that the shops were well stocked. She said that but for the timely intervention by her team; the fire would have affected more shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olomola said, “Our response was timely and we could only prevent the fire from spreading beyond the six affected shops.