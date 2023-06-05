The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire causes ₦‎40 million damage to Ebonyi court, exhibits lost

News Agency Of Nigeria

It took the intervention of security men, some staff members and state fire service to put the fire under control.

The fire was caused by a spark from the electricity transformer [NAN]
The fire was caused by a spark from the electricity transformer [NAN]

Recommended articles

Nnenna Onuoha, Chief Registrar, Ebonyi High Court, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the fire which occurred on Friday night also burnt exhibits and the court's One Chamber in particular.

"We were alerted by our colleagues living at the Magistrate quarters. It took the intervention of security men, some staff members and state fire service to put the fire under control.

"A lot of exhibits and the court chamber were destroyed by the inferno. We lost an estimated property worth ₦‎40 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We thank God, no life was lost in the incident. The fire was quenched by the help of the state fire service. The firefighters were able to secure the court and case files.

"Our files are intact only that the court building and exhibits tendered for various cases were burnt.

"Actually, we have been informed that the fire was caused by a spark from the electricity transformer," she explained.

A Magistrate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the fire started from one of the transformers in the court premises.

"We sighted the fire in the first place. I quickly informed my colleagues around and we were able to make use of some of the fire extinguisher around before the fire service could come around," the magistrate added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu begs striking health workers to return to work

Tinubu begs striking health workers to return to work

PDP witness tells tribunal he signed Nasarawa result sheet under duress

PDP witness tells tribunal he signed Nasarawa result sheet under duress

Kogi traditional rulers condemn attack on Governor Bello

Kogi traditional rulers condemn attack on Governor Bello

Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement as Nigeria's new first lady

Remi Tinubu takes up first official engagement as Nigeria's new first lady

Fire causes ₦‎40 million damage to Ebonyi court, exhibits lost

Fire causes ₦‎40 million damage to Ebonyi court, exhibits lost

Secondary school in Bauchi with 350 students has only 3 teachers

Secondary school in Bauchi with 350 students has only 3 teachers

100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

Remi Tinubu assumes office as Nigeria's first lady

Wike reveals response to potential appointment offer from Tinubu

Wike reveals response to potential appointment offer from Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal