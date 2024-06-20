ADVERTISEMENT
Fintiri emphasises accountability, zero tolerance for corruption to board members

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)

Fintiri gave the charge at their swearing-in ceremony in Yola on Thursday. He said that transparency and accountability were not negotiable, while corruption would not be tolerated.

The governor warned that those found guilty would be shown the way out.

“You must fully understand our administration’s vision and goals.

“I urge you to thoroughly digest our eight-point agenda and be guided by it.

“We are determined to change the narrative of how things are done. We must embrace transparency, accountability and innovation to drive progress,” he said.

He said their selection was carefully made based on their integrity, capacity, loyalty and pedigree.

According to him, the work ahead is enormous and the task is clear, which requires them to work hard.

“We are the eyes of the people, and they look up to us for solutions.

“Our administration is committed to addressing the economic challenges facing our people.

“I charge you to come up with innovative contributions to help alleviate these challenges,” he added.

In his remarks, Musa Kaibo, Chairman Civil Service Commission, who spoke on behalf of the board chairmen, appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve. He assured him that they would do everything possible to contribute to the development of the state.

Among others inaugurated were chairmen and members of the Local Government Pension Board, Planning Commission, Health Services Management Board, Fiscal Responsibility Commission and Universal Basic Education.

News Agency Of Nigeria

