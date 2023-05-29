Atiku attends inauguration as Fintiri starts 2nd term as Adamawa governor

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the oath of office was administered to the governor by the state's chief judge, Justice Hapsat Abdulrahman, in Yola on Monday.

Abdulrahman also administered the oath of office to the deputy governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.

In his address, the governor thanked the people for their resilience, commitment and dedication to the democratic ideals.

He said the 2023 governorship election witnessed an unprecedented drama, especially during the supplementary election.

Fintiri said that his administration recorded tremendous achievements in infrastructure, education, agriculture, transparency and accountability.

He added that other areas were environment and climate change, food security, civil service reforms, youth development, commerce and industry, and security.

The governor promised to consolidate the gains recorded in his first term.

"The oath we just took is a sacred act not just a constitutional duty," he said.

Attahiru Shehu, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, thanked the electorate for voting for the party to ensure Fintiri’s second term in office.