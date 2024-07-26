Films board reacts to brewing controversy over ‘hijab-brandishing’ in movie

The board made its position known in a statement shared on its official Instagram page on Friday.

According to the statement, NFVCB is committed to its statutory mandate and will not classify nor allow films and video works that abuse, denigrate or undermine religious, cultural and ethical sensibilities.

“NFVCB has received complaints about an upcoming Nigerian movie that associated the Hijab, an outfit attributed to Muslim women that symbolises respect, modesty and religious devotion, with negative moral vices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our check revealed that the movie has not been released and it has not been submitted to the NFVCB for classification as required by the law and our mandate.

“However, we have been able to reach the producers of the film and have taken steps to address the concerns raised with the producers.

“We restate that as a classification agency, the NFVCB will not overlook any film or video works, including dramatised short contents (skits) that abuse, denigrate or undermine religious, cultural and ethnic sensibilities.

“We commit to contributing to the positive transformation of Nigerian society through the classification of films and video works.

“We fulfil our mandate whilst balancing the need to preserve freedom of expression within the law and limit social, cultural and religious harm caused by films,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nollywood actress Nancy Isime recently shared pictures of a bank heist scene from the movie dressed in Muslim attire on Instagram with the caption “Life Lately.”

In the behind-the-scenes photos, she donned a niqab, a veil worn by some Muslim women in public, covering the face, apart from the eyes, wielding guns in what seems to be a bank robbery scene.

The movie’s poster, also revealed in her post, depicts women in hijabs and face veils brandishing guns during a bank heist, sparking widespread outrage among the Muslim community across Nigeria.

In a swift reaction, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), called for an immediate ban on the film.