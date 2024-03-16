ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu wants to partner reputable bodies to give Nigerians quality healthcare

News Agency Of Nigeria

McInally pledged that the organisation would continue to collaborate with the Nigerian government on programmes to reduce infant and maternal mortality.

President Bola Tinubu receives Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally at the State House in Abuja [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu receives Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally at the State House in Abuja [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Tinubu added that reputable organisations such as Rotary International are genuine partners in the ongoing efforts to eradicate all forms of polio and reduce the prevalence of maternal and infant mortality in the country.

The President stated this when he received Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally, his wife, Heather; Rotary’s Polio Ambassador to Nigeria, Sir Emeka Offor, and other notable Rotarians, on Friday in Abuja.

He commended the organisation for its various interventions in the country’s health sector, including a new grant of 14 million dollars to enable the WHO to provide technical assistance to the government of Nigeria on polio surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rotary International has a good reputation for social commitment, not only for the leading role it played in the eradication of polio in Africa but also in addressing other diseases.

”You have saved countless mothers and children. You are also contributing to the growth of local economies by helping nations combat unforeseen diseases and deaths.

“You are doing a great job in the protection of the environment and other areas of humanitarian commitment,” Tinubu said.

The President acknowledged the contributions of volunteers from Rotary Clubs in Nigeria who have been instrumental in supporting polio eradication initiatives in the country.

McInally, who lauded Tinubu’s reputation for supporting healthcare interventions for disadvantaged Nigerians, offered honorary Rotary membership to the Nigerian leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mclnally highlighted Nigeria’s support for global polio eradication efforts and polio-free status, having been certified as a polio-free nation in 2020.

He said that only 12 polio cases were recorded worldwide in 2023, and were largely concentrated on the Afghan-Pakistan border.

”We have reduced the incidence from over 350,000 cases of polio worldwide every year to only 12 cases last year. We must remain vigilant and continue our efforts in this field.

“Rotarians here in Nigeria are tirelessly working to ensure that children worldwide do not suffer from any crippling disease that can even take their lives,” he said.

McInally pledged that the organisation would continue to collaborate with the Nigerian government on programmes to reduce infant and maternal mortality.

ADVERTISEMENT
News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers

Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

FG sets up 20-member committee to digitise health innovations in Nigeria

FG sets up 20-member committee to digitise health innovations in Nigeria

Groups to table Nigeria’s security situation before UK Parliament

Groups to table Nigeria’s security situation before UK Parliament

Lagos school principal arrested for flogging, injuring female student

Lagos school principal arrested for flogging, injuring female student

Tinubu wants to partner reputable bodies to give Nigerians quality healthcare

Tinubu wants to partner reputable bodies to give Nigerians quality healthcare

Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

Every tribe in Nigeria is involved in drug trafficking - Ohanaeze defends Igbos

Every tribe in Nigeria is involved in drug trafficking - Ohanaeze defends Igbos

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Tinubu inaugurates mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test/Illustrative photo. [naijaloaded]

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi [LASG]

Lagos govt to set up IVF, endometriosis centres