Tinubu wants to partner reputable bodies to give Nigerians quality healthcare

Tinubu added that reputable organisations such as Rotary International are genuine partners in the ongoing efforts to eradicate all forms of polio and reduce the prevalence of maternal and infant mortality in the country.

The President stated this when he received Rotary International President, Gordon Mclnally, his wife, Heather; Rotary’s Polio Ambassador to Nigeria, Sir Emeka Offor, and other notable Rotarians, on Friday in Abuja.

He commended the organisation for its various interventions in the country’s health sector, including a new grant of 14 million dollars to enable the WHO to provide technical assistance to the government of Nigeria on polio surveillance.

“Rotary International has a good reputation for social commitment, not only for the leading role it played in the eradication of polio in Africa but also in addressing other diseases.

”You have saved countless mothers and children. You are also contributing to the growth of local economies by helping nations combat unforeseen diseases and deaths.

“You are doing a great job in the protection of the environment and other areas of humanitarian commitment,” Tinubu said.

The President acknowledged the contributions of volunteers from Rotary Clubs in Nigeria who have been instrumental in supporting polio eradication initiatives in the country.

McInally, who lauded Tinubu’s reputation for supporting healthcare interventions for disadvantaged Nigerians, offered honorary Rotary membership to the Nigerian leader.

Mclnally highlighted Nigeria’s support for global polio eradication efforts and polio-free status, having been certified as a polio-free nation in 2020.

He said that only 12 polio cases were recorded worldwide in 2023, and were largely concentrated on the Afghan-Pakistan border.

”We have reduced the incidence from over 350,000 cases of polio worldwide every year to only 12 cases last year. We must remain vigilant and continue our efforts in this field.

“Rotarians here in Nigeria are tirelessly working to ensure that children worldwide do not suffer from any crippling disease that can even take their lives,” he said.

McInally pledged that the organisation would continue to collaborate with the Nigerian government on programmes to reduce infant and maternal mortality.