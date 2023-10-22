FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

Musa-Dangiwa made the disclosure on Saturday in Kankia, Katsina State, at a reception and prayer session organised by Kankia Local Government Area in his honour.

“As a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will not disappoint you, I will not fail Katsina State and Nigeria in general.

“Ministers are going for a retreat early next month, and immediately after the retreat, all the Ministers will be given a blueprint to continue to implement policies of the President Bola Tinubu through their respective Ministries.

“We are set to start working for the country, as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, I will do my best to serve the nation under my Ministry,” the minister stressed.

Misa-Dangiwa thanked Gov. Dikko Radda for submitting his name for the Ministerial position, and also lauded Tinubu for accepting to forward his name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The minister also thanked the people of the local government for organizing the event, and promised to reciprocate the gesture through hard work, dedication to duty and trustworthiness, vowing to be a good ambassador of the State.

In his remarks, Radda said, “Things move as planned by the Almighty Allah, it is His making that Dangiwa will be among the M

ministers.”

He, therefore, urged the people to pray to Allah to enable the minister discharge his duties diligently.

He also said that the government knew the situation people found themselves, that was why they always designed policies to bring succour to them.

“We are fulfilling our campaign promises, we need your fervent prayers and support.

“Support security agents to protect your communities, join hands together with them to fight the terrorists in your respective communities,” Radda urged.

Earlier, the Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Musa Maikudi, commended Tinubu for appointing their son as a minister.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the event included the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani-Gwarzo and the Speaker, Katsina State House the Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Yahya.