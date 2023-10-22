ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Misa-Dangiwa thanked Governor Dikko Radda for submitting his name for the Ministerial position.

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)
Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Recommended articles

Musa-Dangiwa made the disclosure on Saturday in Kankia, Katsina State, at a reception and prayer session organised by Kankia Local Government Area in his honour.

“As a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will not disappoint you, I will not fail Katsina State and Nigeria in general.

“Ministers are going for a retreat early next month, and immediately after the retreat, all the Ministers will be given a blueprint to continue to implement policies of the President Bola Tinubu through their respective Ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are set to start working for the country, as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, I will do my best to serve the nation under my Ministry,” the minister stressed.

Misa-Dangiwa thanked Gov. Dikko Radda for submitting his name for the Ministerial position, and also lauded Tinubu for accepting to forward his name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The minister also thanked the people of the local government for organizing the event, and promised to reciprocate the gesture through hard work, dedication to duty and trustworthiness, vowing to be a good ambassador of the State.

In his remarks, Radda said, “Things move as planned by the Almighty Allah, it is His making that Dangiwa will be among the M

ministers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged the people to pray to Allah to enable the minister discharge his duties diligently.

He also said that the government knew the situation people found themselves, that was why they always designed policies to bring succour to them.

“We are fulfilling our campaign promises, we need your fervent prayers and support.

“Support security agents to protect your communities, join hands together with them to fight the terrorists in your respective communities,” Radda urged.

Earlier, the Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Musa Maikudi, commended Tinubu for appointing their son as a minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the event included the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani-Gwarzo and the Speaker, Katsina State House the Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Yahya.

Others were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, religious leaders and traditional rulers, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners