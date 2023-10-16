FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adekunle-Johnson said entries for the FGN X ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme were open to tech enthusiasts, aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, job seekers, working professionals and visionary future leaders. According to him, interested and eligible Nigerians can visit https://fg-skillnovation.alat.ng and apply for the programme.

Adekunle-Johnson, who disclosed that the portal would open from Monday, said that applicants must be Nigerian citizens residing in Nigeria. He said, ”And must be between the ages of 18 and 35; have literacy and numeracy skills with formal education as a plus and not mandatory.

” Applicants must also have a digital device, a smartphone, laptop, or a desktop to help stay connected and engaged.

” They must be ready to commit to the entire duration of the programme and have keen interest in digital skills, entrepreneurship or technology. ”

Adekunle-Johnson listed some of the benefits of the programme to include training and guiding growth through shared knowledge and experience. Others are growth and development of skills with the best mentorship, funding for innovative ideas, fostering startups for success and connecting products, as well as expanding reach.

He said that the FGN X ALAT Digital Skill novation programme also guarantees access to funding worth several millions of dollars in mentorship, job prospects and grants. This, according to him, is with a view to bring the ideas of beneficiaries to life and real market experiences, among other benefits.

Adekunle-Johnson stated, ”Again, interested Nigerians should go to https://fg-skillnovation.alat.ng and apply for the programme.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government, in partnership with the bank, recently announced that it had concluded arrangements to train two million youths on digital skills.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, who made this known in a statement, said the training is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s pledge to support the job creation agenda of the Tinubu administration.