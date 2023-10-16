ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FGN X ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme is open to tech enthusiasts, aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, job seekers, working professionals.

The FGN X ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme
The FGN X ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme

Recommended articles

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adekunle-Johnson said entries for the FGN X ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme were open to tech enthusiasts, aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, job seekers, working professionals and visionary future leaders. According to him, interested and eligible Nigerians can visit https://fg-skillnovation.alat.ng and apply for the programme.

Adekunle-Johnson, who disclosed that the portal would open from Monday, said that applicants must be Nigerian citizens residing in Nigeria. He said, ”And must be between the ages of 18 and 35; have literacy and numeracy skills with formal education as a plus and not mandatory.

ADVERTISEMENT

” Applicants must also have a digital device, a smartphone, laptop, or a desktop to help stay connected and engaged.

” They must be ready to commit to the entire duration of the programme and have keen interest in digital skills, entrepreneurship or technology. ”

Adekunle-Johnson listed some of the benefits of the programme to include training and guiding growth through shared knowledge and experience. Others are growth and development of skills with the best mentorship, funding for innovative ideas, fostering startups for success and connecting products, as well as expanding reach.

He said that the FGN X ALAT Digital Skill novation programme also guarantees access to funding worth several millions of dollars in mentorship, job prospects and grants. This, according to him, is with a view to bring the ideas of beneficiaries to life and real market experiences, among other benefits.

Adekunle-Johnson stated, ”Again, interested Nigerians should go to https://fg-skillnovation.alat.ng and apply for the programme.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government, in partnership with the bank, recently announced that it had concluded arrangements to train two million youths on digital skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, who made this known in a statement, said the training is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s pledge to support the job creation agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He noted, “Wema bank, in partnership with the Office of the Vice President, has concluded arrangements to commence an initiative that will impact two million youths and one million MSMEs across the country.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

Gov Mutfwang urges Plateau indigenes in Diaspora on strategic alliances

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

World Food Day: FAO urges govts to prioritise water in policy and planning

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa