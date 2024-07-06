ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG vows to sue Daily Trust over LGBT claim in Samoa Agreement

Nurudeen Shotayo

The media company had reported alleged LGBT clauses inserted in the Samoa Agreement signed by the Federal Government.

President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]
President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

In a report published in both its print and online platforms a couple of days ago, the media company suggested that the Federal Government had accepted some controversial clauses in the Samoa Agreement, which compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community recognition.

Dubbed the LGBT clause, the pre-conditions are prerequisites for nations to get financial and other support from advanced societies.

Unsurprisingly, the report triggered a chain of reactions from various sectors of society, with some clerics, rights activists, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) expressing fury over the decision of the federal government to accede to the controversial conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its initial reaction to the report, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, had allayed the fears of Nigerians, saying the provisions repugnant to the country's constitution shall be inapplicable.

“It is instructive to note that there is an existing legislation against same-sex relationships in Nigeria enacted in 2014,” the Minister had said.

However, addressing a media briefing in Abuja on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Idris expressed the government's displeasure over the report, which he described as “baseless and sensational.”

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has maintained an open arm relationship with the media. It is in line with the philosophy of the President as an avowed democrat who spent a lifetime fighting for the entrenchment of democracy and human rights.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2] Pulse Nigeria

“This administration has remained very tolerant of media criticism and guaranteed citizens’ rights to freedom of expression. It is however disheartening that some elements are abusing this free environment guaranteed by the Government. We are alarmed by the level of reckless reporting and statements by some media organisations and individuals that border on national security and stability.

“While we sometimes view and treat those occasional reporting as part of media’s normal work, we have now seen a pattern that is difficult to be wished away as normal journalism.

“We however did not envisage that Daily Trust and people behind it could descend to the reckless level of attempting to set the country on fire by falsely accusing the government of signing a deal to promote LGBTQ. We found that despicable and wicked because the allegation is nowhere in the document signed. Surprisingly, the paper put forward no evidence nor provided the agreement allegedly signed to prove their point.

“On the part of the Government, we continue on the honourable path of civility by restraining ourselves from taking self-help or draconian measures. While past governments clamped down on the media for infractions much lower than this, we are however toeing the path of civility and the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Federal Government is lodging a formal complaint to the NPAN Ombudsman on this irresponsible reporting. In addition, the Federal Government will use every lawful means to seek redress in the court of law.

“The Federal Government once again restates its friendly policy towards ethical media and free speech. We would however not take fake news and disinformation that would injure the peace of our country and its national security lightly,” he said.

Named after the Pacific Island Samoa, where it was signed, the agreement covered about 2 billion people from 48 African, 16 Caribbean and 15 Pacific countries that signed it.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How mathematician developed a special system to win the lottery 14 times

How mathematician developed a special system to win the lottery 14 times

FG vows to sue Daily Trust over LGBT claim in Samoa Agreement

FG vows to sue Daily Trust over LGBT claim in Samoa Agreement

Reps summons NIMASA DG for probe on alleged misappropriation

Reps summons NIMASA DG for probe on alleged misappropriation

Soldiers kill 11 ISWAP terrorists after fierce gun battle in Sambisa Forest

Soldiers kill 11 ISWAP terrorists after fierce gun battle in Sambisa Forest

He's on a journey to transform Kaduna - APC passes vote of confidence on Sani

He's on a journey to transform Kaduna - APC passes vote of confidence on Sani

Umahi begs 5 governors to cooperate with FG on Cross River-Abuja Highway project

Umahi begs 5 governors to cooperate with FG on Cross River-Abuja Highway project

That was a child’s play - PDP reacts to court judgement against Ighodalo

That was a child’s play - PDP reacts to court judgement against Ighodalo

Obasanjo unveils book on how Soludo transformed Nigerian banks

Obasanjo unveils book on how Soludo transformed Nigerian banks

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at MMA2 Lagos

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba [Twitter:@kepukepunews]

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba