Tinubu suffers backlash over alleged pro-LGBTQ Samoan treaty

Segun Adeyemi

Meanwhile, the federal government assured Nigerians that it would not enter into any international agreement that would be detrimental to the country’s and its citizens’ interests.

Nigerians have kicked against signing of the Samoa agreement by the government of President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
Nigerians have kicked against signing of the Samoa agreement by the government of President Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that this support is stipulated as a condition for receiving financial and other assistance from advanced societies.

The agreement, which aims to foster international cooperation and development, has sparked significant backlash among many Nigerians who feel that its inclusion undermines the country’s cultural and religious values.

Social media platforms are abuzz with heated debates, with many users expressing disappointment and anger over the perceived imposition of Western ideologies on Nigeria.

Critics argue that the President’s decision to sign the agreement without broad consultation betrays the nation’s traditional beliefs and norms. They contend that it prioritises foreign aid over Nigerian society’s moral and cultural fabric.

On X, some Nigerians were in awe as to why a nation with both the President and vice president being Muslims would sign such a treaty.

@McPilot7 wrote, “Muslim - Muslim people don finally legalise LGBTQ in Nigeria 🇳🇬 at least Abdul go fit Dey knack Ibrahim publicly now.”

@totti_bamanga wrote, “Lol the best self-acclaimed best religion in the world, e reach their turn to do Muslim Muslim ticket, der go sign in LGBTQ ticket for Nigeria.”

@Oga_ify wrote, “What a Christian- Muslim couldn’t do, a Muslim - Muslim have done.”

Meanwhile, the federal government assured Nigerians on Thursday that it would not enter into any international agreement that would be detrimental to the country’s and its citizens’ interests.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement he signed and made available to reporters in Abuja.

He said the government, in signing the agreement, ensured that none of the 103 Articles and Provisions contravened the 1999 Constitution as amended, the laws of Nigeria, or other extant Laws.

“This is to the effect that any provision that is inconsistent with the laws of Nigeria shall be invalid.

“It is instructive to note that there is an existing legislation against same-sex relationships in Nigeria enacted in 2014.

“It is necessary to assure Nigerians that the President Bola Tinubu Administration, being a rule-based government, will not enter into any international agreement that will be detrimental to the interest of the country and its citizens,” he said.

