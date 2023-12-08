ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

Bayo Wahab

Shettima says the victims of the incident will be taken care of under President Tinubu’s Fulako initiative.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President said anyone found culpable of dropping bombs on the villagers would be punished accordingly.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who represented the President said this when he visited the victims of the bombing at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

He said, “All measures will be taken to ensure that future occurrences are averted. The government will go to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be punished accordingly,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the victims of the incident would be taken care of under President Tinubu’s Fulako initiative.

The Vice President maintained that the Tudun Biri community would be the first community to be rebuilt under the initiative.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent us to commensurate with the people of Kaduna over the tragic incident. The calibre of people that are here with me is a testimony on how deeply touched the president was by the incident.

“The President was deeply touched by what happened. We will like to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the government will take measures to protect and preserve the interests of our nation.

“The victims will be well taken care of under the Fulako Initiative which will commence by this month and this community will be the first to be rebuilt in northwest zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima reassured the people of the community that, as ordered by the president, investigations have already commenced on the incident to forestall a recurrence of the tragedy.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I won’t surrender our mandate to intimidation —  Fubara assures Rivers people

I won’t surrender our mandate to intimidation —  Fubara assures Rivers people

FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

Ondo Government dismisses Court order mandating panel for Akeredolu's health assessment

Ondo Government dismisses Court order mandating panel for Akeredolu's health assessment

Senate threatens to step down NCoS budget over insufficient information

Senate threatens to step down NCoS budget over insufficient information

2 corps members abducted in Zamfara regain freedom

2 corps members abducted in Zamfara regain freedom

Lagos Govt seals mosque, churches, hotels over environmental infractions

Lagos Govt seals mosque, churches, hotels over environmental infractions

Tinubu approves 9-member governing council for content development board

Tinubu approves 9-member governing council for content development board

Power Minister Adelabu dumps Accord Party, rejoins APC

Power Minister Adelabu dumps Accord Party, rejoins APC

FG is planning to redesign NYSC scope

FG is planning to redesign NYSC scope

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers