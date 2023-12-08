FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

The President said anyone found culpable of dropping bombs on the villagers would be punished accordingly.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who represented the President said this when he visited the victims of the bombing at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

He said, “All measures will be taken to ensure that future occurrences are averted. The government will go to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be punished accordingly,” he said.

He added that the victims of the incident would be taken care of under President Tinubu’s Fulako initiative.

The Vice President maintained that the Tudun Biri community would be the first community to be rebuilt under the initiative.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent us to commensurate with the people of Kaduna over the tragic incident. The calibre of people that are here with me is a testimony on how deeply touched the president was by the incident.

“The President was deeply touched by what happened. We will like to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the government will take measures to protect and preserve the interests of our nation.

“The victims will be well taken care of under the Fulako Initiative which will commence by this month and this community will be the first to be rebuilt in northwest zone.

