ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima, Abbas, Badaru, Ganduje arrive Air Force Base in Kaduna to condole with community

News Agency Of Nigeria

The quadruplets and the members of their entourage were received at the base by Gov Uba Sani, en route the affected community.

Shettima, Abbas, Badaru, Ganduje arrive Air Force Base in Kaduna to condole with community [Daily Trust]
Shettima, Abbas, Badaru, Ganduje arrive Air Force Base in Kaduna to condole with community [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-president was being accompanied by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar and APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

NAN recalls scores of Muslim faithful observing the Maulud celebration were mistakenly killed and many others injured following mistaken military drone attacks reportedly targeting terrorists and bandits in Tudun Biri Village.

The quadruplets and the members of their entourage were received at the base by Gov. Uba Sani, en route the affected community.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Custom hands over 665 donkey skins, 450 blocs of Indian hemp in Kano

Nigeria Custom hands over 665 donkey skins, 450 blocs of Indian hemp in Kano

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Shettima, Abbas, Badaru, Ganduje arrive Air Force Base in Kaduna to condole with community

Shettima, Abbas, Badaru, Ganduje arrive Air Force Base in Kaduna to condole with community

PDP, NNPP, SDP, 4 other parties form coalition to 'strengthen Nigeria’s democracy'

PDP, NNPP, SDP, 4 other parties form coalition to 'strengthen Nigeria’s democracy'

The Singleton meets Golf: A perfect blend of elegance and sport

The Singleton meets Golf: A perfect blend of elegance and sport

EFCC clarifies Chairman’s statement on youth involvement in cybercrimes

EFCC clarifies Chairman’s statement on youth involvement in cybercrimes

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Delta government allocates ₦150bn for Works Sector in 2024 budget

Manji Yarling - Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

Austrian govt to partner Nigeria on transportation infrastructure – ICRC

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

Olasupo Shasore

EFCC withdraws charge against ex-Lagos AG, Shasore following Fagbemi's directive