FG vows to go tough against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The permanent secretary urged Nigerians to improve on sustainable waste management, saying this would translate to better health indices.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusufu, gave the warning during a press briefing to commemorate the 2023 National Environment Sanitation Day (NESD).

According to him, dumping refuse openly will affect the ecosystem and result in avoidable disasters, as such Nigerians should embrace sanitation habits, including sustainable waste management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme for 2023 NESD is, ‘Promoting Sustainable Waste Management for a Healthy Environment: Stop Open Dumping’.

According to Yusufu, the theme entails the need for individuals, households, businesses, schools and others to have sanitary facilities and services to ensure the protection of the ecosystem, aesthetic value of the environment and natural resources.

”This will also prevent odour nuisance and further transmission of sanitary related disease; promote public health and improve the quality of lives of the populace, thereby reducing poverty through environmental sustainability,” he added.

The permanent secretary further said that sustainable waste management would prevent pollution of water, air and land.

He said that this would ensure sustainable ecosystem, improve resource recovery, reuse and recycling, thereby promoting circular economy in waste management.

Yusufu said it would also “prevent blockage of drainages, water pathways and flooding of communities”.

The permanent secretary urged Nigerians to improve on sustainable waste management, saying this would translate to better health indices, including reduction in child and infant mortality rate, and other related diseases.

The permanent secretary said that the event would be marked with community sanitation and sensitisation at Kuchigoro in Abuja, and other selected communities across the country.

He said that the target was to encourage the people and governments to put in place measures for containment, collection, treatment, reuse, recycle and disposal of all wastes, thereby ensuring proper waste management and ending open dumping.

“The National Environmental Sanitation Day commemoration is to institutionalise sound environmental sanitation practice as a lifestyle amongst the populace through massive awareness creation and reward for innovative best practices in environmental sanitation.

“The provision of safe functional sanitary facilities and services in every premises for the management of waste materials (hazardous & non-hazardous) is a necessity for sustainable waste management,” he added.

Yusufu said that the focus would also be on behavioural change to attain SDG three, six, and seven on good health and well-being, access to clean water and sanitation, as well as safe management of sanitation.

“These activities are also expected to be adopted and implemented by the 36 States of the federation to commemorate the 2023 National Environmental Sanitation Day.”

He therefore urged all Nigerians to fully participate in the programme and create more awareness on environmental sanitation and good hygiene practices.

NAN further reports that Nigeria began celebrating the NESD in 2005 to promote behavioural change in sanitation and hygiene practices among citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

