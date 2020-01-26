The Federal Government has vowed to ensure that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is arrested and made to face all charges against him.

The federal government has also urged the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to throw out any request by the IPOB leader seeking a restoration of his bail.

Recall that Justice Binta Nyako, on March 28, 2019, revoked the bail she granted Kanu in April 2017, ordered his arrest, and directed that the trial would continue in his absence.

What this means is that Kanu can be arrested and brought before the court if apprehended within the country.

Nyako's decision was largely due to Kanu's absence during his trial.

The IPOB leader, standing trial for treasonable felony, had disappeared from the country after the Army allegedly invaded his father's house in September 2018.

In April 2019, Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had pleaded with the Court to restore Kanu's bail as as a condition for Kanu to return to Nigeria to face trial.

But according to documents obtained by Punch on Friday, January 24, 2020, the federal government has opposed the application filed by Kanu seeking the restoration of his bail.

The federal government's objection

The objection was filed by the prosecuting counsel, Magaji Labaran, on January 17, 2020.

The federal government, in its counter-affidavit, noted that Kanu, having allegedly jumped bail, was not entitled to be granted any indulgence by the court.

“That the defendant in this case is standing trial for treasonable felony and was granted bail by this honourable court," the federal government said in an affidavit.

“That the defendant has jumped bail. That three sureties that stood for him were asked to appear before the court and show cause after several adjournments at their instance.

"That the defendant, since he jumped bail, has deliberately refused to submit to the jurisdiction of this court.

“That the defendant cannot seek any indulgence from this honourable court.”

According to the federal government, the court could no longer take any step aimed at reversing the decision revoking the bail except by a higher court.

The trial has been adjourned until March 31, 2020.