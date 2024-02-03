ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the Nigerian aviation industry had witnessed a series of policy overhauls with moderate results.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN

Recommended articles

Keyamo who stated this on Friday in Abuja at the tenth edition of the Aviation Workers` Week and Award, stressed that workers' welfare is paramount to the development of the aviation sector.

“Workers are strategic partners in achieving the aviation roadmap because my five points agenda cannot be achieved without the cooperation of workers.

President Bola Tinubu`s government also placed a high premium on workers in all sectors of the nation`s economy through the renew hope agenda,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keyamo said the theme of the event “Workers as Strategic Partners in Achieving the Aviation Roadmap“ was timely as the ministry deepened efforts to upgrade the failing aviation sector in the country.

“I am fascinated by the theme of today’s event which centres on harnessing the potentialities inherent in the aviation roadmap.

“I recognise workers as critical stakeholders in the aviation roadmap project,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed that the active participation, collaboration and buy-in of all aviation workers both in the public and the private sector would improve the integrity of the sector.

He assured that the resolution of the event would be given attention by the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hector Naadi, President of the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), said the critical roles of workers in the industry had not received the desired attention.

According to him, the Nigerian aviation industry had witnessed a series of policy overhauls with moderate results.

He, therefore, urged the Minister to walk his talk by giving priority attention to the welfare of aviation workers.

“Our loyalty to your planned vision for the sector is, undoubtedly, unwavering.

“We shall help drive the 5-point Agenda in line with the Renewed Hope of the present Government,“ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naadi said that a team of seasoned professionals and aviation analysts were assembled at the event to examine and highlight the roles of aviation workers in actualising a prosperous industry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

PDP appoints Toyese as National Vice Chairman South West

PDP appoints Toyese as National Vice Chairman South West

Construction workers declare 3-day warning strike over wage award

Construction workers declare 3-day warning strike over wage award

Otti addresses Abia residents on radio, vows to deal permanently with Aba flooding

Otti addresses Abia residents on radio, vows to deal permanently with Aba flooding

Lagos building agency cries out over dog attacks, violence against officials

Lagos building agency cries out over dog attacks, violence against officials

New FCT CP assumes duty, reads riot act to 'one chance' robbers

New FCT CP assumes duty, reads riot act to 'one chance' robbers

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers, Proprietor tells parents

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents