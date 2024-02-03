FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

Keyamo who stated this on Friday in Abuja at the tenth edition of the Aviation Workers` Week and Award, stressed that workers' welfare is paramount to the development of the aviation sector.

“Workers are strategic partners in achieving the aviation roadmap because my five points agenda cannot be achieved without the cooperation of workers.

“President Bola Tinubu`s government also placed a high premium on workers in all sectors of the nation`s economy through the renew hope agenda,” he said.

Keyamo said the theme of the event “Workers as Strategic Partners in Achieving the Aviation Roadmap“ was timely as the ministry deepened efforts to upgrade the failing aviation sector in the country.

“I am fascinated by the theme of today’s event which centres on harnessing the potentialities inherent in the aviation roadmap.

“I recognise workers as critical stakeholders in the aviation roadmap project,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed that the active participation, collaboration and buy-in of all aviation workers both in the public and the private sector would improve the integrity of the sector.

He assured that the resolution of the event would be given attention by the ministry.

Hector Naadi, President of the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), said the critical roles of workers in the industry had not received the desired attention.

According to him, the Nigerian aviation industry had witnessed a series of policy overhauls with moderate results.

He, therefore, urged the Minister to walk his talk by giving priority attention to the welfare of aviation workers.

“Our loyalty to your planned vision for the sector is, undoubtedly, unwavering.

“We shall help drive the 5-point Agenda in line with the Renewed Hope of the present Government,“ he said.

