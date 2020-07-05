The Federal Government is set to meet State Governments on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to discuss the modalities for the reopening of primary and secondary schools in the country.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, the Federal Government in March had ordered immediate closure of all schools to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

Over 100 days after, Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved reopening of schools.

Mustapha during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, June 29, 2020, said the reopening of schools was meant to allow pupils in graduating classes to resume preparation for examinations.

However, the Nigerian Medical Association and the Nigeria Union of Teachers have kicked against the move saying school resumption could also expose both teachers and pupils to the virus.

Speaking on the plan to reopen schools, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Mr Jimoh Ijegbai, disclosed that state governments are meeting on Tuesday in Abuja with the Federal Government to determine the modalities for school resumption.

He said, “I just got an invitation from the Minister of Education and we are meeting on Tuesday. The truth is that we have not drawn out the modalities for their resumption. I have sent a memo to Mr Governor. We need to buy infrared (thermometers). We need to fumigate all the school premises, get hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment for teachers.”

Despite the Federal Government’s directive to reopen schools, state governments have not decided on dates to reopen schools.