FG to launch Expanded National MSME Clinics in Benue on January 9

News Agency Of Nigeria

The plan is in line with the administration’s commitment to support the growth of the MSME space in the country.

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Office of the Vice-President, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Adekunle-Johnson said the plan was in line with the administration’s commitment to support the growth of the MSME space in the country.

He stated that the initiative to be known as the Expanded National MSME Clinics would start in Makurdi, Benue in Jan. 9 featuring unique MSMEs in the state. Adekunle-Johnson said that the ceremony would be performed by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, accompanied by Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, some members of the Federal and State Executive Council and private sector partners.

"Immediately after the Benue event, the Vice-President will be in Maiduguri, Borno on January 11 for the second edition of the Expanded Clinics, featuring small businesses in the state.

"He will be accompanied to the Borno Clinics by Gov. Babagana Zulum of the state, Cabinet Ministers and top government officials from the state.

"In the same vein, the 3rd edition of the Clinics tagged “Mega Clinics” will be held in the FCT on June 26 and will be closely followed with the National MSME Awards on June 27.

"The event will be part of activities commemorating the United Nations World MSME Day.”

Adekunle-Johnson said that the major highlights of the expanded national MSME Clinics included the involvement of private investors in rewarding outstanding businesses at the clinics as well as instant prizes for selected participants.

