FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

Dr Nasir Raji-Mustapha, Director-General (DG) of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), said this during an interactive session with the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“We are in the process of developing a Productivity-led Wage System that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their effort, irrespective of their grade level.

“Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages,” he said.

He, however, said that the centre was collaborating with organised labour to ensure that they support and contribute their inputs to the new proposal on a productivity-led wage system.

He said that the report for the first phase of the study was ready, adding that the next stage would be to engage stakeholders to consider and make inputs before presentation to the federal government for its consideration and adoption.

He said the centre was collaborating with international agencies and organisations, to ensure that the productivity and skills of Nigerian workers are greatly improved to impact positively on the economy.

He said that productivity was a key factor in the growth of the country’s economy.

Raji-Mustapha said that the centre had done a lot in the area of productivity promotion and advocacy for youths, especially the Corp members at the NYSC camps.

The DG added that the NPC has resuscitated preaching and promoting productivity at the NYSC camps.

He said the centre has improved on its innovative “Productivity Lecture series for the Ministries and Departments and Agencies (MDAs)