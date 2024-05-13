ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Dr Nasir Raji-Mustapha, Director-General (DG) of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), said this during an interactive session with the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“We are in the process of developing a Productivity-led Wage System that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their effort, irrespective of their grade level.

“Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said that the centre was collaborating with organised labour to ensure that they support and contribute their inputs to the new proposal on a productivity-led wage system.

He said that the report for the first phase of the study was ready, adding that the next stage would be to engage stakeholders to consider and make inputs before presentation to the federal government for its consideration and adoption.

He said the centre was collaborating with international agencies and organisations, to ensure that the productivity and skills of Nigerian workers are greatly improved to impact positively on the economy.

He said that productivity was a key factor in the growth of the country’s economy.

Raji-Mustapha said that the centre had done a lot in the area of productivity promotion and advocacy for youths, especially the Corp members at the NYSC camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DG added that the NPC has resuscitated preaching and promoting productivity at the NYSC camps.

He said the centre has improved on its innovative “Productivity Lecture series for the Ministries and Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

Mr Patrick Abulu, Acting Chairman of the association, urged the DG to continue to support journalists to make their jobs easy in reporting activities of the centre.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

Jungle has matured - Fubara vows to probe Wike's administration

Jungle has matured - Fubara vows to probe Wike's administration

5 controversies surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project

5 controversies surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project

I do not regret donating burial materials to my constituents - Kano Senator

I do not regret donating burial materials to my constituents - Kano Senator

NECO rolls out 2024 internal exam timetable

NECO rolls out 2024 internal exam timetable

PHOTO: Speculation looms as Peter Obi meets Atiku

PHOTO: Speculation looms as Peter Obi meets Atiku

President Tinubu endorses #WeAreEqual campaign for gender equity in Africa

President Tinubu endorses #WeAreEqual campaign for gender equity in Africa

Akpabio says Nigerians should be committed to making sacrifices for the nation

Akpabio says Nigerians should be committed to making sacrifices for the nation

'Fubara must obey Wike': Rivers crisis thickens as FCT minister's supporters chant in viral video

'Fubara must obey Wike': Rivers crisis thickens as FCT minister's supporters chant in viral video

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Faulty aircraft prevents Shettima from representing Tinubu at US summit

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80