FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

Bayo Wahab

The minister says Nigeria is not the only country affected by the high mobility of health workers.

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)
The minister said this on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the 17th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration” Scorecard Series (2015–2023), in Abuja.

Ehanire complained that experienced doctors were leaving the country, adding that a lot of doctors and nurses felt they were not properly rewarded for the work they were doing.

He explained that the Federal Government was trying to address the issue by improving the condition of services of medical personnel.

He said Nigeria is not the only country affected by the high mobility of health workers.

He said, “I was at a meeting where the minister of health of Gambia was complaining too that the doctors they have, some of them have left. I also spoke with authoritative in the UK who also complained that their doctors are going to Canada and New Zealand where their pay is better.

“So they require lots of people because there is a high need in those countries. So mobility is global and not that we are doing something wrong but market forces working globally. The situation is the same in Turkey and Egypt.

“So, we are trying to measure performance and let people be happy they are properly rewarded for what they have done.”

“What we are also doing is to do what they call the conversion of brain drain to brain gain. We are doing that with a new mechanism that is being set up now to engage Nigerian doctors and nurses in the diaspora and connect them with universities and hospitals because modern technology makes it possible for somebody to be delivering lectures in New York and we have people here listening to it. So we can have those who are ready to transfer knowledge to do so.

“Also, those who have to do surgery or see a patient can book periods during which they will come. So, they can be affiliated with a particular teaching hospital and come in with cutting-edge knowledge and skills to come here and pass this knowledge on.”

The minister also said the government was still vigilant and that there was a high level of preparedness at Nigeria’s entry points to prevent a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

