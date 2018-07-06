Pulse.ng logo
FG to fast-track implementation of transport treaties – Osinbajo

Osinbajo said this at the closing of the Sub-Sahara Africa Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) Annual General Meeting, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja.

  • Published:
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said that Federal Government had realised the need to fast track the implementation of all transport treaties and conventions it signed for economic growth.

Osinbajo said this at the closing of the Sub-Sahara Africa Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) Annual General Meeting, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said that Africa needed to integrate for trade and economic development, stating that the cost of transportation in Africa was too high.

“We have also as a country realised the need to fast track the implementation of all the transport related treaties, conventions, protocol and agreements that were signed.

“We are working with United Nations agencies and our transport, environment and petroleum ministries to promote clean air and fuel emission from vehicles.

We have also signed the 1968 conventions on road signs and signal to ensure safe roads for users.”

Osinbajo, however, commended the SSATP countries for selecting three states – Lagos, FCT and Calabar – for the pioneer urban mobility development.

He said that the meeting had brought African countries together to share ideas and knowledge on the various challenges and the way forward for transport system in Africa.

However, the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, commended the partners of SSATP for coming together to develop policy that would help the transport sector.

He said that aviation still remained the fastest and safest means of transportation, adding that the cost of transportation within African nations was too high, based on connectivity.

Sirika said that if the problem of networking and connectivity was tackled, it would improve the economy.

