The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to establish Police Special Education Complex in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

On uniform education calendar for already existing public and private schools, the commissioner said that schools in the state operated in a uniform calendar.

The Nigeria Police Force
The Nigeria Police Force

Recommended articles

Dr Sunday Nwangele, State Commissioner for Education disclosed this at a news conference in his Office, Ochiudo City, Abakaliki.

Nwangele said the complex would accommodate special police primary and secondary schools.

He noted that the Inspector-General of Police had agreed with the state government for the complex to be sited at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a model police primary and secondary school and this was made possible with the help of Gov. David Umahi. He attracted the school to the state and it aims at advancement of the state educational system.”

On uniform education calendar for already existing public and private schools, the commissioner said that schools in the state operated in a uniform calendar.

“You know this is an election year and we have tried to stabilise the education calendar. In Ebonyi, we have enjoyed stable education system.

“Elections have come and gone; so, right now, we are back on our feet,” Nwangele added.

The commissioner further hailed Umahi on his developmental stride in the state education system, especially on his intervention over Ebonyi schools that were derecognised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, 345 schools were derecognised for two years over academic irregularities and out of the number, 196 were private schools.

“Those schools are now recognised by WAEC after the Governor’s intervention.

“We commend him and his commitment towards promoting quality education for school children,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina govt lights up 200 rural communities

Katsina govt lights up 200 rural communities

FG to establish Police Special Education Complex in Ebonyi

FG to establish Police Special Education Complex in Ebonyi

FG, devt partners commit $495m to irrigation projects in Nigeria – Osinbajo

FG, devt partners commit $495m to irrigation projects in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Police kill armed robbery suspect, arrest 3 others in Ibadan

Police kill armed robbery suspect, arrest 3 others in Ibadan

Fashola inaugurates electronic C of O that can be accessed within 24hrs

Fashola inaugurates electronic C of O that can be accessed within 24hrs

Unknown person dumps 2-day old baby at Edo IDP camp

Unknown person dumps 2-day old baby at Edo IDP camp

EFCC warns banks compliance officers against corrupt practices

EFCC warns banks compliance officers against corrupt practices

Abure apologises to Obidients for bringing 'charlatans' into Labour Party

Abure apologises to Obidients for bringing 'charlatans' into Labour Party

I must be president of Nigeria - Obi declares

I must be president of Nigeria - Obi declares

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth