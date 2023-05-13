FG to establish Police Special Education Complex in Ebonyi

Dr Sunday Nwangele, State Commissioner for Education disclosed this at a news conference in his Office, Ochiudo City, Abakaliki.

Nwangele said the complex would accommodate special police primary and secondary schools.

He noted that the Inspector-General of Police had agreed with the state government for the complex to be sited at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a model police primary and secondary school and this was made possible with the help of Gov. David Umahi. He attracted the school to the state and it aims at advancement of the state educational system.”

On uniform education calendar for already existing public and private schools, the commissioner said that schools in the state operated in a uniform calendar.

“You know this is an election year and we have tried to stabilise the education calendar. In Ebonyi, we have enjoyed stable education system.

“Elections have come and gone; so, right now, we are back on our feet,” Nwangele added.

The commissioner further hailed Umahi on his developmental stride in the state education system, especially on his intervention over Ebonyi schools that were derecognised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, 345 schools were derecognised for two years over academic irregularities and out of the number, 196 were private schools.

“Those schools are now recognised by WAEC after the Governor’s intervention.