ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that a lot of Nigerians have complained about being unable to access information on government services because the MDA's websites are not similar.

Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy [Punch Newspaper]
Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy [Punch Newspaper]

Recommended articles

Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, stated this on Monday at the 6th edition of the monthly Devs-In-Government meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the ministry is planning to have standardised government websites for all government institutions for easier access, security and virtual identity. The minister said the report of the standardised websites for government agencies and institutions would be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for adoption.

“There will be a special advisory board for this project that will review everything that will be done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before its release, it will come back to the project committee to review and agree that this is what the new standard should be for web platforms within the Nigerian government.

“We will take it to FEC to adopt and say every agency must migrate to it.

“The goal will be to have people work in different subgroups to design what we want to see and we are going to get experts from the industry as well that will support us,’’ the minister said.

According to him, over the years, many Nigerians have been complained about not able to access information on government services because the MDA's websites are not similar. He said this project would harmonise the design to ensure the standardisation of websites in MDAs.

“One of the biggest things that Nigerians complain about is the fact that it is not easy for them to access information on government services

ADVERTISEMENT

“The websites are not similar in nature because if you look from one MDA to another, the websites look totally different.

“But with this programme, we are harmonising the design. So, collectively we are working together to come up with standardised websites of what government websites should look like.

“As we do this, it is important we call all government IT experts along because they are the ones who are going to implement it.”

He said that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had a guideline for it already, adding that the ministry would work with NITDA and interpret it in clear terms.

“Though NITDA has something like that but it is just a document that describes what your font should look like in text, the colours have been described in the document in text, the visuals described in text.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This effort is to take the work that is been done to a new level. Let us open it up and ensure that the people we want to serve are part of the process for developing this new standard."

Dr Vincent Olatunji, the Executive Commissioner of the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC), urged the committee to consider individual data protection and cyber security.

“As you know personal data and cybersecurity are a major component of anything you do, I urge you to make personal data protection and cybersecurity a major aspect of all that you will do,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Devs-In-Government is an initiative of the ministry which brings together tech professionals in government to chat the way forward for the nation technologically.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

NCC orders telecom companies to reactivate all phone lines disconnected

NCC orders telecom companies to reactivate all phone lines disconnected

Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Refrain from use of ‘tokunbo’ tyres, NCS urges Nigerians [Autojosh]

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Killer gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers [Vanguard News]

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military