FG to collaborate with NUJ over press freedom

During a visit by the National President of NUJ, Dr. Chris Iziguzo, Minister Idris highlighted the crucial role journalists play in shaping Nigeria's democracy.

He stated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu firmly stands against any form of media censorship, underscoring the need for responsible journalism.

"The Ministry of Information and National Orientation is the regulatory body of all those within the media industry in the country. I assure you that the ministry will continue to perform that oversight function for the benefit of all, because we are in this journey together.

"The administration of President Bola Tinubu will provide the most conducive environment for journalists to practice their profession," Minister Idris affirmed.

Idris urged media practitioners to be patriotic in their duties, reminding them that with freedom comes responsibility. He stressed the importance of verifying facts before disseminating information and cautioned against spreading misinformation that could create disharmony among the Nigerian people.

"The Nigerian press would not be gagged. There will be no room for censorship in this administration," he stated firmly.

NUJ President, Dr. Chris Iziguzo, acknowledged the complexities faced by journalists in Nigeria, including economic challenges and regulatory interference. He expressed hope that Minister Idris' extensive experience in the media landscape would guide him in addressing these issues.

"We believe that Idris’ tenure is a unique opportunity to address the challenges head-on and usher in an era of collaboration between the Ministry and the Union. A partnership founded on a shared commitment to safeguarding the principles that define the essence of journalism in our country," Iziguzo said.

