FG to begin comprehensive repair of Third Mainland Bridge November 1

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister explained that patching various sections of the top surface of the bridge had led to undulating surfacing.

Minister of Works, Mr David Umahi and other officials, during the inspection of the under deck, Lagoon sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge, Falomo Bridge and Independence Bridge in Lagos on Saturday [NAN]
Umahi said this during an inspection of the under deck, lagoon sections of the Third Mainland Bridge and other bridges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi, a team of engineers, directors of the Federal Ministry of Works and journalists inspected the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter, Independence and Falomo Bridges.

Umahi also inspected the deteriorating Marina shoreline, the failing portions of the Five Cowries Bridge located inside Zone Two Police Headquarters in Onikan, Ijora Bridge and Marina Bridge in Apapa.

He said the entire stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users, and the repairs would be carried out by midnight during the weekend.

He said he carried out an inspection of the top surface of the bridge on Friday before embarking on an inspection of the Lagoon portions.

The minister explained that patching various sections of the top surface of the bridge had led to undulating surfacing, which was not healthy for its safety, hence the need to remove and relay the entire asphaltic covering.

“We are going to mill out the excess asphalt and retain only two millimetres,” he said.

The minister said the proposed maintenance of Third Mainland Bridge, which would last three months was the first phase meant to secure the integrity as well as aesthetics of the upper deck components of the bridge.

He explained that the maintenance of the aesthetics would include the replacement of the railings and, the installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal security of the bridge.

The minister assured that the three-month maintenance work would be without discomfort to motorists, as it would take place only between midnight and 4.00 a.m. and during weekends.

He added that more than one contractor would be engaged due to the emergency nature of the work, which would end in Phase Four; which will entail the repairs of deflected slabs, bearings, piers and pile caps.

The minister lamented that most of the bridges were about 60 years old and had outlived their design lifespan, hence the need for constant rehabilitation.

Umahi, who is a civil engineer, said the Marina Shoreline had deteriorated and was threatening the foundation of some parts of the Blue Rail Line, hence the need for urgent protection which had begun.

“Marina shoreline is gone,” he said.

The minister warned that henceforth a 10-year maintenance responsibility would be attached to projects for contractors to bear repair costs within the period if the road failed.

He added that contractors who constructed roads that failed within two years risked jail terms in line with global practices to curb shoddy constructions.

NAN reports that the Third Mainland Bridge was earlier closed for 24-hour repairs from midnight on Oct. 21 to midnight on October 22 for emergency resurfacing of some bad portions.

News Agency Of Nigeria
