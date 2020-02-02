Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the movement of certain cargoes by road will be banned on once the rail projects across the country are completed.

Amaechi announced this in Lagos on Saturday, February 1, 2020, while speaking at an economic event organised by Deloitte.

The minister said it is important to transfer the movement of some goods from road to rail, adding that movement of cargo by rail is faster than by road.

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi [Premiumtimesng]

He said, “As soon as we finish these rail projects, there are some types of cargo that will not go on road, whether you like it or not.”

Amaechi also said that fares for passengers would be subsidized.

He also disclosed that his ministry is going to construct some of the roads that would take passengers and cargo out of the train stations.

“No matter what we charge, it will not be the same as what we charge you on goods,” Amaechi said.

“When the FG does rail projects, it is the job of the state governments to do roads to the different railway stations,” he said.

Amaechi also said that the Federal Government is planing towards having the capacity to construct railways in 10 years time. He added that about 150 Nigerians were being trained in China on railway construction.