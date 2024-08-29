FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

Doctors, under the auspices of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), commenced a seven-day warning strike on Monday, August 26, 2024, to pressure the government into rescuing one of their members, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, from her abductors.

Popoola, a medical practitioner at the National Eye Care Kaduna, was kidnapped along with her husband Nurudeen, and nephew when bandits raided the staff quarters of the hospital on December 27, 2023.

Though Nurudeen was released in March, the doctor and her nephew have remained with the kidnappers up to this point.

Consequently, her colleagues across the country decided to down tools to register their displeasure over the inability of the government to bring her back home.

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay'

Reacting to the strike, the Federal Government berated the NARD members, describing their action as needless given that the issue that led to them embarking on strike was being addressed.

The government also noted that the strike action has crippled activities in public hospitals across the country, stressing that the medical doctors would forfeit the benefits that should have accrued to them during the duration of the strike.

This is contained in a statement by Ado Bako, Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

”The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to express deep disappointment over the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) decision to embark on a seven-day warning strike, disregarding all negotiations and plea attempts by the Federal Government to resolve its concerns and ensure continued industrial harmony.

“The Ministry will not relent in its efforts to guarantee the safety and improve the welfare and working conditions of all healthcare workers, including resident doctors. Significant strides have been made in recent negotiations, and the government has demonstrated good faith by addressing many of the concerns highlighted by NARD.

“Over the past months, the Ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, have been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Dr Ganiyat Popoola. High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway and we remain confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome.

“The Ministry finds the decision to proceed with this strike action, amid these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. As we believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues.

"Given this, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to bring to the notice of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), that in line with extant labour laws, the Federal Government will evoke the “No Work, No Pay” for the number of days the strike was observed. This measure is not intended to undermine the legitimate concerns of our medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public.