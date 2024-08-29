ADVERTISEMENT
FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

Nurudeen Shotayo

FG doctors have deserted hospitals across the country since the start of the week in protest against the continued detention of one of their colleagues with kidnappers.

A merged photo of Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Ali Pate and an illustrative photo of Nigerian doctors.
A merged photo of Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Ali Pate and an illustrative photo of Nigerian doctors.

Doctors, under the auspices of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), commenced a seven-day warning strike on Monday, August 26, 2024, to pressure the government into rescuing one of their members, Dr Ganiyat Popoola, from her abductors.

Popoola, a medical practitioner at the National Eye Care Kaduna, was kidnapped along with her husband Nurudeen, and nephew when bandits raided the staff quarters of the hospital on December 27, 2023.

Though Nurudeen was released in March, the doctor and her nephew have remained with the kidnappers up to this point.

Consequently, her colleagues across the country decided to down tools to register their displeasure over the inability of the government to bring her back home.

Reacting to the strike, the Federal Government berated the NARD members, describing their action as needless given that the issue that led to them embarking on strike was being addressed.

Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare
Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare [Twitter:@muhammadpate] Pulse Nigeria

The government also noted that the strike action has crippled activities in public hospitals across the country, stressing that the medical doctors would forfeit the benefits that should have accrued to them during the duration of the strike.

This is contained in a statement by Ado Bako, Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

”The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to express deep disappointment over the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) decision to embark on a seven-day warning strike, disregarding all negotiations and plea attempts by the Federal Government to resolve its concerns and ensure continued industrial harmony.

“The Ministry will not relent in its efforts to guarantee the safety and improve the welfare and working conditions of all healthcare workers, including resident doctors. Significant strides have been made in recent negotiations, and the government has demonstrated good faith by addressing many of the concerns highlighted by NARD.

“Over the past months, the Ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, have been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Dr Ganiyat Popoola. High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway and we remain confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome.

“The Ministry finds the decision to proceed with this strike action, amid these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. As we believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues.

"Given this, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to bring to the notice of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), that in line with extant labour laws, the Federal Government will evoke the “No Work, No Pay” for the number of days the strike was observed. This measure is not intended to undermine the legitimate concerns of our medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public.

“We encourage all resident doctors to return to the negotiation table so that we can collaboratively find lasting solutions to the challenges facing our healthcare sector. As always, the Ministry remains open to constructive dialogue and is committed to working together with all stakeholders to achieve a fair and sustainable resolution,” the statement read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

