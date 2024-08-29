ADVERTISEMENT
FG approves 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals nationwide

Segun Adeyemi

Victims of a recent wave of suicide attacks are treated at a hospital in Maiduguri on June 29, 2024. [Getty Images]
Dr. Tunji Alausa, Nigeria's Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, announced this during a visit to the National Neo-Psychiatric Hospital in Barnawa, Kaduna.

Dr Alausa, while commissioning several new projects at the hospital, including an Electronic Health Records system and a solarisation project, stated, "This subsidy is part of our commitment to improving healthcare delivery across the country. It will help public hospitals manage their expenses better and provide relief to the patients."

"We are going to change the names of our Federal Hospitals to Specialist Hospitals to expand care delivery and destigmatise hospitals so that everybody can come here," Dr. Alausa explained, according to Daily Trust.

During his visit, Dr. Alausa commended the hospital's Chief Medical Director, Dr. Aishatu Yusha'u Armiyau, for her leadership and linked the hospital's progress to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign promises.

At the National Eye Care Centre, Dr. Alausa addressed the ongoing challenges, including the recent strike by Resident Doctors and the kidnapping of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

He assured the hospital management that efforts were underway to secure her release and urged for calm.

Dr Alausa also highlighted the government's strategy to address the mass exodus of medical staff by engaging Nigerian doctors in the diaspora and expanding Health Science Universities to increase student enrollment.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

FG approves 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals nationwide

