FG approves 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals nationwide

Dr. Tunji Alausa, Nigeria's Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, announced this during a visit to the National Neo-Psychiatric Hospital in Barnawa, Kaduna.

Dr Alausa, while commissioning several new projects at the hospital, including an Electronic Health Records system and a solarisation project, stated, "This subsidy is part of our commitment to improving healthcare delivery across the country. It will help public hospitals manage their expenses better and provide relief to the patients."

FG to rename FMCs as specialist hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also revealed plans to rename Federal Hospitals as Specialist Hospitals to expand healthcare services and reduce stigma.

"We are going to change the names of our Federal Hospitals to Specialist Hospitals to expand care delivery and destigmatise hospitals so that everybody can come here," Dr. Alausa explained, according to Daily Trust.

During his visit, Dr. Alausa commended the hospital's Chief Medical Director, Dr. Aishatu Yusha'u Armiyau, for her leadership and linked the hospital's progress to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign promises.

READ ALSO: Top 10 hospitals in the world in 2024

At the National Eye Care Centre, Dr. Alausa addressed the ongoing challenges, including the recent strike by Resident Doctors and the kidnapping of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the hospital management that efforts were underway to secure her release and urged for calm.