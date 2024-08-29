ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG urges doctors to end 7-day strike amid efforts to rescue kidnapped colleague

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that the Federal Government and security agencies are working hard to rescue kidnapped colleague.

FG urges doctors to end strike amid efforts to rescue kidnapped colleague (Premium Times)
FG urges doctors to end strike amid efforts to rescue kidnapped colleague (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, made the call on Thursday in Kaduna during a visit to the National Eye Centre. According to Alausa, negotiations are ongoing to ensure the safety of their kidnapped colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola.

The minister said that the Federal Government and security agencies were working hard to rescue Popoola. He said, “We are on top of the matter and have been on talking terms with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, regarding the issue.

“I have spoken with the Commissioner of Police and everyone is working hard to see that she is released.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that he had held a meeting on Monday with the leadership of NARD over the situation to convince them to call off the strike because it would worsen the situation.

"We don’t believe this warning strike will do anything. All hands are on deck to secure her release.

"For the past two days, we know she is alive and that’s good news for us as the security are working hard to bring her back alive,” he said.

Alausa added that the kidnappers kept changing their demands every moment but the security agencies were working hard to see that she was safely rescued.

“I appeal to you to call off the strike and let’s keep praying that she comes back home in peace,” the minister passionately appealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the members of the association began a seven-day warning strike to push for the rescue of a Kaduna-based doctor, Dr Ganiyat Popoola. Popoola, a staff of the centre, was kidnapped in December 2023 and has now spent about nine months in the kidnappers’ den.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the association, National Eye Centre, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed, told NAN that the strike was still on. He said that the medical and dental consultants had joined them in the strike and it was a directive from the national body.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US court convicts Nigerian pilot for false statements, faces 5 years sentence

US court convicts Nigerian pilot for false statements, faces 5 years sentence

UNILAG faces blackout as EKEDC cuts off power over ₦472m unpaid bill

UNILAG faces blackout as EKEDC cuts off power over ₦472m unpaid bill

APC will win Edo governorship and capture Anambra State next year - Ganduje

APC will win Edo governorship and capture Anambra State next year - Ganduje

Gov Fubara calls on Nigerians to be passionate, selfless in serving humanity

Gov Fubara calls on Nigerians to be passionate, selfless in serving humanity

Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found on aircraft

Kano airport cleaner returns $10,000 found on aircraft

FG urges doctors to end 7-day strike amid efforts to rescue kidnapped colleague

FG urges doctors to end 7-day strike amid efforts to rescue kidnapped colleague

Minister says Tinubu values Gombe residents, donates 2 trucks of rice, fertiliser

Minister says Tinubu values Gombe residents, donates 2 trucks of rice, fertiliser

Gombe Govt enrolls 1,000 Almajiri children into health insurance scheme

Gombe Govt enrolls 1,000 Almajiri children into health insurance scheme

Lagos Task Force captures 4 hoodlums linked to August 13 BRT attack

Lagos Task Force captures 4 hoodlums linked to August 13 BRT attack

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler