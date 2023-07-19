ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG targets $5bn from outsourcing industry in 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yakusak said trade in services had emerged as the driving force that shapes the global economic landscape of countries.

Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak. [nepc]
Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak. [nepc]

Recommended articles

The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak said this at the National Conference on International Trade-in-Service organised by the council, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Yakusak, the outsourcing industry has the capacity to boost human capital, drive the economy and bring about emerging technologies.

He said that some of the services outsourced are financial, advertising, courier, customer support services, logistics, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In recent years, Nigeria has become an increasingly attractive destination for outsourcing, particularly in areas of call center operations, software development and back office support.

“The country’s high population and relatively low labour cost, favourable time zone, and English proficiency make it an appealing location for business seekers to outsource certain tasks or functions,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria is moving gradually and focusing more on export of services because it is an area that has been neglected for a long time.

He said it was a sector where we could get high revenue exchange earnings.

“It has so much potential but if our services sector is well harnessed we can earn more than the 4 .8 billion dollars we are earning from our products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are looking at five billion dollars in 2024,’’ he said.

Yakusak said trade in services had emerged as the driving force that shapes the global economic landscape of countries.

“In essence, the future of global trade is services,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Dr Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, said that outsourcing, particularly in the field of information technology-enabled services revolutionised the global business landscape.

Represented by Suleiman Audu, Director of Trade in the ministry, Ngige said that the sector transcended geographical boundaries and enabled organisations to leverage expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that it reduced costs and improved efficiency by tapping into talent pools around the world.

“Nigeria, with its immense human capital, has the inherent potential to become a leading player in this transformative industry.

“The country boasts of a large pool of educated and skilled professionals, including an English-speaking workforce, which is advantageous for English-language outsourcing services.

“Nigeria has seen growth in areas such as call centers, data entry, software development, and content moderation,’’ Ngige said.

She said that to harness opportunities presented by outsourcing and ITES, Nigeria must adopt a multi-faceted approach that encompasses several key areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngige emphasised that it was essential to create a competitive location and conducive business environment to the growth of the outsourcing industry.

“This involves implementing policies that create a favorable business climate, ensuring ease of doing business, and providing a level playing field for both local and international players.

“We must streamline bureaucratic processes, simplify regulatory frameworks and offer attractive incentives to investors and businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations in Nigeria,’’ Ngige said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

First Lady charges female lawmakers on service to constituents

Reps task NCC on deregistration of illegal SIM cards over insecurity

Reps task NCC on deregistration of illegal SIM cards over insecurity

Nigeria has 17m skilled Diasporas that can be harnessed for devt - NiDCOM

Nigeria has 17m skilled Diasporas that can be harnessed for devt - NiDCOM

NDLEA arrests 2 suspects with 1,608kg of cannabis sativa in Nasarawa

NDLEA arrests 2 suspects with 1,608kg of cannabis sativa in Nasarawa

This's the first time I'll be doing this, Mmesoma tenders apology to JAMB

This's the first time I'll be doing this, Mmesoma tenders apology to JAMB

National Boundary Commission makes fresh move to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

National Boundary Commission makes fresh move to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

Prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, APC USA tells Tinubu

Prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, APC USA tells Tinubu

Senate asks public, private employers to abolish age requirement

Senate asks public, private employers to abolish age requirement

No phone conversation between Tinubu and I over election petition - CJN

No phone conversation between Tinubu and I over election petition - CJN

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why