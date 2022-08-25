RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG, States, LGCs share N954.085bn for July

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), has shared N954.085 billion to the three tiers of government, as federation allocation for July.

Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)
Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)

This is according to a statement signed by Mr Phil Abiamuwe-Mowete, the Director (Information/Press) on Wednesday in Abuja.

From the amount, the Federal Government received N406.610 billion, the states received N281.342 billion, the Local Government Councils got N210.617 billion.

This was inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue and Value Added Tax (VAT),

It said that the oil producing states received N55.515 billion as derivation (13 per cent of Mineral Revenue).

The statement indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the VAT for July was N177.167 billion which was a decrease distributed in the preceding month.

“The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N26.575 billion, the States received N88.584 billion, Local Government Councils got N62.008 billion.

“Accordingly, the Gross Statutory Revenue of N776.918 billion distributed was higher than the sum received in the previous month.

“From which the Federal Government was allocated the sum of N380.035 billion, States got N192.759 billion, LGCs got N148.609 billion, and Oil Derivation (13 per cent Mineral Revenue) got N55.515 billion.”

The statement also said that Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Excise Duties and Oil and Gas Royalties recorded significant increases.

According to the statement, Import Duty and VAT, however, decreased considerably.

It said that total revenue distributable for the current month of July was drawn from Statutory Revenue of N776.918 billion.

The VAT was also N177.167 billion bringing the total distributable amount for the month to N954.085 billion.

However, the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA), as at Aug. 24 stands at 470,599.54 million dollars.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

9 cases of Monkey Pox confirmed in Abia State

9 cases of Monkey Pox confirmed in Abia State

FG, States, LGCs share N954.085bn for July

FG, States, LGCs share N954.085bn for July

DIA accredits 13 foreign defence Attaches, Advisers

DIA accredits 13 foreign defence Attaches, Advisers

Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

Shutdown: Kwara Govt pays outstanding N22.5m NBC fee

Shutdown: Kwara Govt pays outstanding N22.5m NBC fee

Osun: Police arrest 7 suspects for allegedly attacking NURTW official

Osun: Police arrest 7 suspects for allegedly attacking NURTW official

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in London today

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in London today

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto