The Federal Government and South-west governors have reached an agreement on Amotekun, a controversial security outfit established by the governors to tackle banditry in their region.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The media aide to the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, announced this via his verified Twitter handle after the meeting between the governors and the Vice President.

He tweeted, “News Flash: FG, Southwest Governors agree on Amotekun.”

Although, Akande did not disclose the details of the agreement reached, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu told State House Correspondents that they agreed to draw up a legal framework for Amotekun at the meeting.

According to TheCable, the governor said the legal framework will help resolve all “burning issues” surrounding the security network.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has also enjoined the governors to enact laws on Amotekun.