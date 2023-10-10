FG set to partner with Kano Govt toward enhancing water supply in the State

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said this during a working visit to Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano at the Government House on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Utsev was received during the visit by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who represented the governor.

Utsev said his visit to Hadejia Jam’are River Basin Development Authority, Kano State was part of his familiarisation tour of the agencies under his ministry. The minister said that his vision and mission were to build the capacity of the personnel of the authority and improve on the needed fund for effective service delivery.

“My visit to Kano is strategic and important, especially with regards to the population of the state,” he said.

The minister said that the Federal Government would not relent in partnering with Kano State Government toward providing clean potable water for the citizenry. He said this would go a long way to boost agricultural production in the country.

“During the tour, I will visit the irrigation dams to see how they are working with the aim of finding lasting solutions to the challenges ”

“Our economy cannot be effectively viable without adequate support from the water and sanitation sectors,” Utsev said.

In a remark, the governor said his administration had made giant strides in providing potable water to the general public since his assumption of office. He solicited the support of the Federal Government in the rehabilitation of some of the dams in Kano constructed over 50 years ago.