Dr Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, announced this on Thursday, September 3, 2020, during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said, “I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4 am nationwide, effective tonight.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu. [NAN]

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”

Recall that in May, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a nationwide curfew from 8 pm to 6 am to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

The curfew time was later adjusted to start from 10 pm to 4 am.