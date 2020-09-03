Dr Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, announced this on Thursday, September 3, 2020, during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.
He said, “I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4 am nationwide, effective tonight.
“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”
Recall that in May, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a nationwide curfew from 8 pm to 6 am to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
The curfew time was later adjusted to start from 10 pm to 4 am.