The accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris made this known following a freedom of information (FoI) request by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Connected Development (CODE).

Idris said the amount represented 84 per cent of the N36.3bn public funds and donations received by the Federal Government to combat the pandemic, adding that there was a balance of N5.9 billion.

In a statement on Sunday, September 6, 2020, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare said Idris in his response also indicated that “the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 spent N22 billion; while 36 states spent N7 billion on COVID-19.”

According to the statement, the accountant-general of the federation added that Nigerian Air Force spent N877 million on the deployment of assets in support of COVID-19 operations; the police spent N500 million on personal protective equipment; while N17,865.09 was paid as bank charges.

SERAP has launched a hotline to fight against corruption

While commending Idris for responding to the FoI request, SERAP and CODE, however, urged him to respond to the request on specific projects the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 spent N22bn on and the list of Nigerians who benefitted from the projects.

The groups said, “It is refreshing to note that 115 ordinary Nigerians donated between N1 and N100 to support the authorities’ efforts to fight COVID-19, despite the fact that it is the country’s poorest and most disadvantaged sectors of the population that continue to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of the N36.3 billion public funds and donations received, N1.4 billion came from Nigerians and companies through accounts at the First Bank; Access Bank; GTB, Zenith, and UBA, while N536 million donations were made through the Central Bank of Nigeria. The N536 million donations comprise of N89 million and N279 million from the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.

“In addition, China General Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria donated N48 million; the Petroleum Equalisation Management Board gave N50 million while the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board donated N70 million.

ALSO READ: SERAP sues Buhari over failure to disclose information on recovered loot

“We would be grateful if the requested details and additional information are provided to us within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP and CODE shall take all appropriate legal actions under the Freedom of Information Act and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to compel you to comply with our request.

Recall that in August, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (MHADMSD), Sadiya Farouq said N523.3 million was spent on school feeding programme during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.