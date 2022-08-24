FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo said this while addressing state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Recall that in March, terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train and abducted some passengers. While some victims have been released, others are still in captivity.

Following the attack, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended train service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

The minister speaking on Wednesday said the government is still investigating the right type of surveillance equipment to procure in order to effectively monitor the tracks along the Abuja Kaduna route, as well as concessioning it in a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Earlier in August, the minister had hinted that train service on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor would resume when victims kidnapped from the AK-9 train are reunited with their families.

He added that the service would commence when the digital security systems that will monitor activities around the tracks are procured and installed.