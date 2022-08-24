RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG says it’ll be insensitive to resume Abuja-Kaduna train operations now

Bayo Wahab

FG says the service will commence when the digital security systems that will monitor activities around the tracks are procured and installed.

Nigerian Railway Corporation (Thisday)
Nigerian Railway Corporation (Thisday)

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo said this while addressing state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Recall that in March, terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train and abducted some passengers. While some victims have been released, others are still in captivity.

Following the attack, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended train service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

The minister speaking on Wednesday said the government is still investigating the right type of surveillance equipment to procure in order to effectively monitor the tracks along the Abuja Kaduna route, as well as concessioning it in a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Earlier in August, the minister had hinted that train service on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor would resume when victims kidnapped from the AK-9 train are reunited with their families.

He added that the service would commence when the digital security systems that will monitor activities around the tracks are procured and installed.

Meanwhile, the Federal executive council has approved N1.49 billion for the repair works to be carried out at the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Bayo Wahab
