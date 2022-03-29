RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Bayo Wahab

Its reported that the bandits might have abducted some of the passengers.

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)
Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

A Kaduna-bound rail track was reportedly bombed by bandits on Monday, March 28, 2022.

According to Punch, the Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists exploded.

The newspaper reported that the bandits might have abducted some of the passengers.

This is coming two days after terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport.

Confirming the incident, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation, Fidet Okhiria said he could not give much information about the incident because “information concerning the attack was still sketchy."

“From the reports we have gotten, most of the passengers have gone into hiding and the officials on board are yet to give us a report of the situation.

”There are reports of gunshots and the train derailed due to the attack,” he said.

According to NAN, the incident happened between Katari and Rijana train stations, en route Kaduna from Abuja.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

