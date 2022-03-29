Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

According to Punch, the Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists exploded.

The newspaper reported that the bandits might have abducted some of the passengers.

This is coming two days after terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport.

Confirming the incident, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation, Fidet Okhiria said he could not give much information about the incident because “information concerning the attack was still sketchy."

“From the reports we have gotten, most of the passengers have gone into hiding and the officials on board are yet to give us a report of the situation.

”There are reports of gunshots and the train derailed due to the attack,” he said.