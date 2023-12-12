ADVERTISEMENT
FG repatriates 281 stranded, detained Nigerians from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

Among the repatriated individuals, 159 were Nigerians who had been released from detention facilities across various locations in Libya.

Kabiru Musa, the Charge d’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, revealed this significant development in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Among the repatriated individuals, 159 were Nigerians who had been released from detention facilities across various locations in Libya, while the remaining 122 were Nigerians who found themselves stranded in the country.

The group of evacuees, having departed from the Tripoli International Airport, Libya, earlier on Tuesday, is expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, later the same evening.

Amb. Kabiru Musa provided details of the repatriation operation, stating, “The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), airlifted 122 stranded Nigerians on Dec. 12 from Tripoli, Libya, to Lagos aboard chartered flight No.UZ 189."

He continued, "The flight, which carried 47 male adults, 45 female adults, 18 children, and 12 infants, included passengers who were stranded in various areas of Tripoli. Additionally, 159 Nigerians from detention centers were repatriated aboard chartered flight No.UZ190 at 13:25 hours local time and are expected to arrive at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at 16:25 hours on the same day."

Providing a breakdown of the composition of the latter flight, Musa stated, “Aboard the flight are 50 male adults, 94 female adults, and 6 infants."

This voluntary humanitarian repatriation, according to Musa, underscores the commitment of the Nigerian government to addressing the challenges faced by its citizens, both at home and abroad.

He expressed gratitude to the IOM and the Libyan authorities for their unwavering support, which made the evacuation exercise and the release of those in detention facilities possible.

Revealing the extent of their efforts, Musa disclosed, "The Nigerian Mission in Libya, with the support of the IOM, has successfully repatriated over 6,000 stranded Nigerians from Libya between 2022 and December 2023."

