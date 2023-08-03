Breaking news:
'FG reiterates commitment to resolve crisis in National Safety Council of Nigeria' - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Daju stated that the committee was inauguration in furtherance of the federal government’s commitment to promote Occupational Safety and Health in workplaces in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Kachollom Daju made this known while inaugurating a committee to look into the crisis rocking the NISCN on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in Abuja.

Daju said the inauguration of the committee was in furtherance of the federal government’s commitment to promote Occupational Safety and Health in workplaces in the country. She noted that the council was set up in May 1964 but its activities were suspended in May 2023.

She said the suspension of the council was due to the issues the ministry and the department of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) had with the council’s modus operandi and other peculiarities surrounding its establishment.

According to Daju, the committee is task with the responsibility of looking into the issues facing the NISCN with the aim of determining the instrument that set up the council as well as provide the operational guidelines for the council.

She charged members of the committee to ensure proper conduct in the execution of their duties. Daju urged them do all that is required to rebuild the reputation of the NISCN as a true model of exemplary tripartism.

“This in a way of promoting occupational safety, health and welfare at work in line with the ILO fundamental conventions (C155 & C187) on OSH,” she said.

Daju also reiterated that the ministry through the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) department, is statutorily responsible for safeguarding and promoting the safety, health, welfare and wellbeing of workers in their various workplaces.

In his response, Mr Ibrahim Jiba, Chairman of the committee commended the federal government for giving members the opportunity for him and his members to serve. Jiba pledged full commitment of the committee to do its best to bring back the glory of OSH and the NISCN.

Also speaking, the Director OSH, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, commended the committee members for their willingness to accept the responsibility. She urged them to carry out the enormous task before them with all diligence.

The members of the committee are; Mr Ibrahim Jibia as chairman, Mrs Owie Florence, secretary, Mr Nwokedi Osittadinma as member, Mr Ogunmuko Babatunde, member while Engr Henry Umoh as assistant secretary.

News Agency Of Nigeria

