FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Tijani Ahmed stated this at the reception of the returnees on Thursday in Abuja.

Ahmed explained that the voluntary return of the 29 Nigerian emigrants –18 females including five minors, five adult males and two minors became necessary due to the crisis in Sudan.

He also said that about nine voluntary returnees would be airlifted from Sudan in the next week.

“We are here at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to receive the returnees from Sudan. We want to ensure that our people return safely and with dignity.

“The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in collaboration with the IOM are doing everything possible to ensure that these 120 were returned to the country,” he said.

Ahmed said the Commission was also arranging to ensure the safe return of about 17 Nigerians in Algeria, eight in Tunisia and some other ones in other countries in the next few weeks.

He added that the Commission with IOM had facilitated the return of about 1, 950 Nigerians between January and May.

“Also in 2003, the Commission and partners returned over 7, 000 Nigerians from various countries back to the country,” Ahmed added. .

He, therefore, appreciated IOM and other partners for their support, both financially and morally towards ensuring that Nigerians, who live far away in many countries are returned safely and in dignity.