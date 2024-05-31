ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees were profiled and given some kits including refreshments.

FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan [NAN]
FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Tijani Ahmed stated this at the reception of the returnees on Thursday in Abuja.

Ahmed explained that the voluntary return of the 29 Nigerian emigrants –18 females including five minors, five adult males and two minors became necessary due to the crisis in Sudan.

He also said that about nine voluntary returnees would be airlifted from Sudan in the next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to receive the returnees from Sudan. We want to ensure that our people return safely and with dignity.

“The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in collaboration with the IOM are doing everything possible to ensure that these 120 were returned to the country,” he said.

Ahmed said the Commission was also arranging to ensure the safe return of about 17 Nigerians in Algeria, eight in Tunisia and some other ones in other countries in the next few weeks.

He added that the Commission with IOM had facilitated the return of about 1, 950 Nigerians between January and May.

“Also in 2003, the Commission and partners returned over 7, 000 Nigerians from various countries back to the country,” Ahmed added. .

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, appreciated IOM and other partners for their support, both financially and morally towards ensuring that Nigerians, who live far away in many countries are returned safely and in dignity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees were profiled and given some kits including refreshments.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan

FG receives 29 stranded Nigerians from Sudan

FG inaugurates largest CNG plant in Lagos, plans new stations nationwide

FG inaugurates largest CNG plant in Lagos, plans new stations nationwide

Naira Marley’s cyber crime trial stalle

Naira Marley’s cyber crime trial stalle

NNPCL, ExxonMobil sign agreement on $1.28bn asset divestment deal

NNPCL, ExxonMobil sign agreement on $1.28bn asset divestment deal

Trump found guilty of hush money; now 1st ex-US leader to bag criminal conviction

Trump found guilty of hush money; now 1st ex-US leader to bag criminal conviction

Fubara promises investment-friendly policies in Rivers

Fubara promises investment-friendly policies in Rivers

WAEC maths exam peaceful in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu despite sit-at-home threats

WAEC maths exam peaceful in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu despite sit-at-home threats

Sanwo-Olu swears in 13 new judges, boasts Lagos has the best judicial system

Sanwo-Olu swears in 13 new judges, boasts Lagos has the best judicial system

Nnamdi Kanu files brief of appeal against trial court’s ruling

Nnamdi Kanu files brief of appeal against trial court’s ruling

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy