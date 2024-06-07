ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG plans to relocate Ikoyi prison, others because they are too close to houses

Bayo Wahab

Tunji-Ojo said many prison facilities in the country have been encroached on by urbanisation as some of them are a few metres away from the next house.

FG plans to relocate Ikoyi Prison.
FG plans to relocate Ikoyi Prison.

Recommended articles

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Built in 1955, the Ikoyi prison is located in the highbrow area of Lagos Island with the facility sharing its high fence with residential buildings.

Tunji-Ojo said many prison facilities in the country have been encroached on by urbanisation as some of them are a few metres away from the next house.

ADVERTISEMENT
Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Pulse Nigeria

He said, “Under this administration, we’ve not had any jail attack; what we’ve had was force majeure which was Suleja because that particular correctional centre was built in 1914. It’s about 110 years old.

“President Tinubu was not President a 110 years old. He inherited 256 correctional centres that needed attention. There is no way he would have completely overhaul it in one year.

“I must talk about urbanisation. Look at Suleja for example, the Suleja correctional centre that came down was only seven metres away from the next house. Instead of what the law says which is a buffer space of 100 metres. So, urbanisation has eaten deep.

“Look at Ikoyi Correctional Centre sharing a fence with (another house). What’s (a) correctional centre doing in Ikoyi? This administration is looking at being able to initiate the process of possibly relocating some of these correctional centres.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister further said the government would soon commence an “inmate audit” across the 256 correctional centres in the country.

According to him, this will help to sanitise the prison facilities by freeing inmates who don’t have any business being there in the first instance.

He added that the government has started the renovation and rebuilding of some of the old prisons in the country.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. He has covered two national elections and produced multiple special reports that are relevant for young people who want to understand important issues in the news. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP suspends guber candidate ahead of Edo 2024 election

NNPP suspends guber candidate ahead of Edo 2024 election

Kano approves ₦2.9bn for poor students' NECO fees

Kano approves ₦2.9bn for poor students' NECO fees

Rivers crisis - Group slams APC chieftain Okocha over claims on Fubara

Rivers crisis - Group slams APC chieftain Okocha over claims on Fubara

FG plans to relocate Ikoyi prison, others because they are too close to houses

FG plans to relocate Ikoyi prison, others because they are too close to houses

FG rolls out first modern system to measure media audience

FG rolls out first modern system to measure media audience

Remain calm, Tinubu is working to improve the economy - SGF tells Nigerians

Remain calm, Tinubu is working to improve the economy - SGF tells Nigerians

Otti provides crucial information on killers of 5 soldiers in Aba

Otti provides crucial information on killers of 5 soldiers in Aba

Airline operators laud Keyamo over suspension of $300 helicopter landing levy

Airline operators laud Keyamo over suspension of $300 helicopter landing levy

Gov Yusuf to spend ₦11bn on construction of Kano rural roads

Gov Yusuf to spend ₦11bn on construction of Kano rural roads

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case [Intel Region]

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

10 African countries with the lowest population of tobacco users

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

Why we suspended helicopter landing levy – FG

Why we suspended helicopter landing levy – FG