8 African countries that attract the most foreign investments

According to the World Investment Report 2024 released by the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global FDI dropped by 2% to $1.3 trillion in 2023 amid the economic slowdown and rising geopolitical tensions.

The report also noted that issues related to crises, protectionist policies and regional realignments were responsible for the disruptions currently affecting the smooth running of economies across the world.

African countries were not left behind in the slow FDI growth witnessed in 2023.

8 African countries that attracted the most foreign investments in 2023

The table below shows the FDI received by the top eight African countries in 2023 compared to the FDI received in 2022:

Country 2022 2023 1 Egypt US$11.4 billion US$9.841 billion 2 South Africa US$9.2 billion US$5.2 billion 3 Ethiopia US$3.6 billion US$3.263 billion 4 Uganda US$2.9 billion US$2.886 billion 5 Senegal US$2.58 billion US$2.641 billion 6 Mozambique US$2.4 billion US$2.509 billion 7 Namibia US$1.07 billion US$2.345 billion 8 Nigeria US$895 million US$1.873 billion

From the table, Senegal, Mozambique, Namibia and Nigeria all grew their respective FDI in 2023 compared to figures recorded in 2022.

However, a breakdown of FDI growth in the different regions showed that for Eastern and Southern Africa, FDI in the common market grew by 14% to $22 billion.

FDI inflow also increased in the Southern African Development Community (jumping to $10 billion), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (increased to $5.2 billion) and the East African Community (up 9%, to $3.8 billion).