ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG's Renewed Hope Cash Transfer to aid 138,015 vulnerable households in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The beneficiaries will be drawn from the 13 LGAs of the state and would receive ₦25,000 each for three months.

Vulnerable households in Nasarawa State are targeted to benefit from the Renewed Hope Cash Transfer programme of the Federal Government (FG) [Businessday NG]
Vulnerable households in Nasarawa State are targeted to benefit from the Renewed Hope Cash Transfer programme of the Federal Government (FG) [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

Rhoda Agbawu, the Nasarawa State Programme Manager of The Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Office, said this on Friday in Lafia at the opening of a three-day orientation training for desk officers from the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Agbawu said that the beneficiaries, to be drawn from the 13 LGAs of the state, would receive ₦25,000 each for three months. She explained that the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme was a Scale-up of the National Social Safety Nets Project that began more than five years ago.

“The exercise was re-branded Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme to align with the policy agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rebranding came with a lot of improvement where the beneficiaries in the state were increased from 48,624 to 138,015 across all the LGAs as against just six LGAs in the past,” Agbawu added.

The programme manager explained that the office had so far enrolled 80, 000 households out of the total number 138,015 beneficiaries before the process was suspended.

She explained that the programme was temporarily suspended to enable beneficiaries to open accounts and link their Bank Verification Numbers with their National Identity Numbers.

“The process for enrolment and payment to the beneficiaries is now digitised to ensure accountability and transparency,” she added.

On the essence of the training, Agbawu said that it was aimed at educating the desk officers on the new changes in the programme for proper implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her goodwill message, Margaret Elayo, Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian, Social Services and Non-Governmental Organisations, lauded the desk officers and other staff for the success so far recorded in the implementation of the programme.

Elayo, represented by Hajiya Fatima Dauda, the Director of Administration in the ministry, explained that Nasarawa State was rated high in the implementation of the National Social Safety Nets Project. She attributed the feat to the commitment and dedication of the implementing team and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Mohammed Dabo and Ruth Dachi, Desk Officers of Lafia and Akwanga LGAs respectively told newsmen that the training would expose them to the new changes in the cash transfer programme. They ensured effective monitoring of the beneficiaries to ensure that the monies were used to add value to the lives of their families.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu risks lawsuit as lawyer argues change of national anthem unconstitutional

Tinubu risks lawsuit as lawyer argues change of national anthem unconstitutional

FG's Renewed Hope Cash Transfer to aid 138,015 vulnerable households in Nasarawa

FG's Renewed Hope Cash Transfer to aid 138,015 vulnerable households in Nasarawa

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

Sanusi delivers sermon at Friday Jumaat prayer in Kano

Sanusi delivers sermon at Friday Jumaat prayer in Kano

Adamawa Govt to launch mobile courts for swift justice in GBV cases

Adamawa Govt to launch mobile courts for swift justice in GBV cases

It's my priority  -  Tinubu justifies reintroduction of old national anthem

It's my priority  -  Tinubu justifies reintroduction of old national anthem

FCT residents risk 72hr blackout as AEDC issues crucial warning

FCT residents risk 72hr blackout as AEDC issues crucial warning

Osun mandates schools to adopt reintroduced national anthem

Osun mandates schools to adopt reintroduced national anthem

JEDC invests ₦7.29bn in prepaid meters, addresses customer concerns

JEDC invests ₦7.29bn in prepaid meters, addresses customer concerns

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

One of the shops sealed by NAFDAC in Abuja on Friday [NAN]

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners