JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections
The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all land borders ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
Jere said that all land borders were to be effectively closed from 12 midnight on Saturday to 12 midnight on Sunday Feb. 26.
“Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive,” he said.
