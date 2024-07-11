ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that while some of the committee members were physically present for the inauguration, others joined virtually.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Recommended articles

The committee is chaired by a former Commissioner for Finance in the State, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe.

Obaseki while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Benin, noted that July 11 was exactly four months to when he would hand over government to the next elected governor of the state.

He said that in line with global best practice, he was putting together a transition team that would have the responsibility to document the achievement of his administration in the last eight years.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The team will look and retrieve all documents and all other related materials relating to policy decisions that have been taken by this administration in every area of government and governance over the last eight years.

“They will put the same in a structured order in a data room. I believe that most of these materials have almost been digitised.

”A proper digital and regular data room will be created where all documents related to every activity, contract, EXCO decision, presentation and policy paper in every area will be retrieved, documented, and chronicled.

”It will serve as institutional memory for the subsequent administrations.”

He urged the committee to put together reports on every aspect of government his administration had intervened in and put down recommendations for the next administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This document and resources should serve to smoothly transfer power and knowledge from this administration to the next.

“This report will also give a detailed account of the strategic vision and outlook of the administrative structure, policy impact, and completed programmes and initiatives.

“It will also serve as uncompleted programmes and initiatives to enable the incoming administration to know where to take off from,” he added.

The governor charged the committee to complete the assignment before Oct. 30, adding that the document would form parts of what would be handed over during the transition period on Nov. 11.

Eboigbe, in his remarks, assured Obaseki of the committee’s commitment to deliver their comprehensive report on schedule, ahead of the Nov. 11 handover date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while some of the committee members were physically present for the inauguration, others joined virtually.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Despite outcry, Sokoto Gov signs law stripping Sultan power to make appointments

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Oyo SUBEB shuts portal after 52,423 apply for teaching jobs

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

Kaduna male teacher confesses to kissing, romancing 4 boys, threatens to kill them

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

A happy worker is a productive worker - Tinubu states commitment to minimum wage

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Man caught with over 100 snakes in his pants while crossing Chinese border

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Otti disburses ₦1bn interest-free loan to business owners in Abia

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Ghanaian shopkeeper wins right to remain in the UK after 50-year residency

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse