Obaseki inaugurates 20-member transition committee for smooth power transfer

The committee is chaired by a former Commissioner for Finance in the State, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe.

Obaseki while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Benin, noted that July 11 was exactly four months to when he would hand over government to the next elected governor of the state.

He said that in line with global best practice, he was putting together a transition team that would have the responsibility to document the achievement of his administration in the last eight years.

”The team will look and retrieve all documents and all other related materials relating to policy decisions that have been taken by this administration in every area of government and governance over the last eight years.

“They will put the same in a structured order in a data room. I believe that most of these materials have almost been digitised.

”A proper digital and regular data room will be created where all documents related to every activity, contract, EXCO decision, presentation and policy paper in every area will be retrieved, documented, and chronicled.

”It will serve as institutional memory for the subsequent administrations.”

He urged the committee to put together reports on every aspect of government his administration had intervened in and put down recommendations for the next administration.

“This document and resources should serve to smoothly transfer power and knowledge from this administration to the next.

“This report will also give a detailed account of the strategic vision and outlook of the administrative structure, policy impact, and completed programmes and initiatives.

“It will also serve as uncompleted programmes and initiatives to enable the incoming administration to know where to take off from,” he added.

The governor charged the committee to complete the assignment before Oct. 30, adding that the document would form parts of what would be handed over during the transition period on Nov. 11.

Eboigbe, in his remarks, assured Obaseki of the committee’s commitment to deliver their comprehensive report on schedule, ahead of the Nov. 11 handover date.

