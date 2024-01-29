ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG is not happy with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from ECOWAS

Bayo Wahab

The military leaders of the three West African countries announced their exit from the regional body in a joint statement on the afternoon of Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger exit ECOWAS
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger exit ECOWAS

Recommended articles

The FG expressed its concern over the development in a statement signed by Francisca Omayuli, the spokesperson of the ministry on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Recall that the military leaders of the three West African countries announced their exit from the regional body in a joint statement on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

But in its reaction to the development, the FG said the three countries’ decision to withdraw their membership from the ECOWAS is an indication that they do not share that same good faith Nigeria shares with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads, “Nigeria expresses its sadness over the pronouncement by the Military authority in the Republic of Niger indicating that the Republics of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have withdrawn membership of their countries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“For half a century, ECOWAS has worked to promote peace, prosperity and democracy in the region. Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of Member States.

“Nigeria has worked sincerely and in good faith to reach out to all members of the ECOWAS family to resolve the difficulties being faced. It is now clear that those seeking to quit the community do not share that same good faith. Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade and freedom to choose their own leaders.”

The FG further maintained that Nigeria remained open for engagement with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to ensure the people of the region can continue to enjoy the economic benefits and democratic values that ECOWAS embraces.

The FG also appealed to the International Community to continue to extend its support for the regional body and the vision of closer partnership, cooperation and integration.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG is not happy with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from ECOWAS

FG is not happy with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from ECOWAS

Ogun Assembly inaugurates committee to investigate impeached Speaker

Ogun Assembly inaugurates committee to investigate impeached Speaker

Atiku’s ex-spokesman meets Tinubu in France days after warning Obidients

Atiku’s ex-spokesman meets Tinubu in France days after warning Obidients

PDP disowns list of venues for Edo guber primaries

PDP disowns list of venues for Edo guber primaries

Katsina Governor's wife provides free drugs, support to 12,202 sickle cell patients

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer [LinkedIn]

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer