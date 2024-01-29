FG is not happy with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from ECOWAS

The FG expressed its concern over the development in a statement signed by Francisca Omayuli, the spokesperson of the ministry on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Recall that the military leaders of the three West African countries announced their exit from the regional body in a joint statement on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

But in its reaction to the development, the FG said the three countries’ decision to withdraw their membership from the ECOWAS is an indication that they do not share that same good faith Nigeria shares with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads, “Nigeria expresses its sadness over the pronouncement by the Military authority in the Republic of Niger indicating that the Republics of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have withdrawn membership of their countries from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“For half a century, ECOWAS has worked to promote peace, prosperity and democracy in the region. Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of Member States.

“Nigeria has worked sincerely and in good faith to reach out to all members of the ECOWAS family to resolve the difficulties being faced. It is now clear that those seeking to quit the community do not share that same good faith. Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade and freedom to choose their own leaders.”

The FG further maintained that Nigeria remained open for engagement with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to ensure the people of the region can continue to enjoy the economic benefits and democratic values that ECOWAS embraces.