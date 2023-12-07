ADVERTISEMENT
FG is planning to redesign NYSC scope

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister assured corps members of the Federal Government’s readiness to create opportunities for youth engagement across the country.

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]
He disclosed this while interacting with the 2023 Batch C Stream 2 corps members during a visit to the NYSC Orientation camp in Paiko Local Government Area of Niger state.

Olawande pledged to change the narrative of the Corps as a youth at the helm of the affairs of the ministry and advised the corps members to acquaint themselves with the governance of their various communities.

“As youths, this is our time to think, the President has given us the platform, it is now left for us to make use of the platform.

“Youths should take part and change the narrative, as corps members, you should take the skills acquisition programmes with seriousness to acquire skills to better your lives,” he said.

He assured the corps members of the Federal Government’s readiness to create opportunities for youth engagement across the country.

Earlier, Abdulwahab Olayinka, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, disclosed that 1,912 corps members were registered, comprising those deployed to Niger and those dislodged from FCT.

She said that the camp was being challenged by inadequate accommodation for corps members and camp officials and the deplorable state of camp facilities.

Other challenges, Olayinka said were fast engulfing erosion and running water around the camp environment, fallen parts of the perimeter fence making the camp porous and poor condition of the ambulance.

She added that there were challenges of inadequate toilet and bathroom facilities, inadequate utility vehicle and lack of boreholes to meet the increasing demand for water in the camp.

