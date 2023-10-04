ADVERTISEMENT
FG investigates death of 4 family members from electrocution in Taraba

News Agency Of Nigeria

In a statement on its website on Wednesday, NERC said that the tragic accident was reported on Monday and it was learnt that only the youngest child survived the electrocution.

NERC sympathised with the deceased’s family members and the affected community, adding that it had constituted an Accident Investigation Team already on its way to the incident scene.

“NERC extends its utmost condolences to the family members and community affected by this terrible loss whilst reassuring the public that the matter shall be investigated thoroughly to identify the immediate and remote causative factors,” it said.

The commission said that it had reached out to the distribution licensee, Yola Electricity Distribution Company, responsible for service in the area and their executive management was also investigating the accident.

According to NERC, it has also constituted an Accident Investigation Team (AIT), adding that members of the team were already at the accident scene to conduct regulatory investigations.

The commission said it is committed to ensuring public safety in the delivery of services in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“In line with its zero tolerance for accident policy and assures the public that the matter shall be investigated and treated in accordance with extant safety codes and regulations,‘’ he said.

