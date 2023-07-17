ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG introduces 'Pulaku Solution' to tackle insecurity in North-West region

Ima Elijah

The Vice President emphasised the need for a balanced approach combining military and non-kinetic strategies

Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria [Reuters]
Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria [Reuters]

Recommended articles

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently discussed the pressing security crisis with a journalist, highlighting the limitations of relying solely on military offensives to achieve lasting peace in the troubled area.

According to Vice President Shettima, a sustainable resolution requires a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. He cautioned against relying solely on military force, as this could lead to an unending war of attrition. Instead, a thoughtful blend of strategies is deemed necessary to bring calm and stability back to the region.

The 'Pulaku Solution', set to be unveiled by the Tinubu administration in the upcoming weeks, aims to tackle not only insurgency and banditry but also address the broader challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly those residing in the northern regions. Vice President Shettima emphasised that the initiative seeks to address the grievances and social exclusion experienced by the Fulani community in the North-West.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pulaku," also known as the "Fulani code of conduct," holds a significant cultural and ethical value system specific to the Fulani people. The new programme aims to incorporate and leverage these cultural norms to foster peace and harmony within the community.

Furthermore, Vice President Shettima underlined President's commitment to redefine the concept of modern governance in Nigeria. He emphasised that the crisis in the North-West, exacerbated by poverty and social exclusion, would be confronted head-on through the 'Pulaku Solution'.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Old students celebrates alma mater 30 anniversary, hand over remodeled school building

Old students celebrates alma mater 30 anniversary, hand over remodeled school building

Ex-NBA President to deliver NUJ’s maiden Memorial lecture in honour of Sen. Ude

Ex-NBA President to deliver NUJ’s maiden Memorial lecture in honour of Sen. Ude

FG introduces 'Pulaku Solution' to tackle insecurity in North-West region

FG introduces 'Pulaku Solution' to tackle insecurity in North-West region

'Another opportunity for INEC to write its name in gold' - Group seeks free, fair election in Kogi

'Another opportunity for INEC to write its name in gold' - Group seeks free, fair election in Kogi

'My cabinet will be made up of young, average and elderly' - Oborevwori

'My cabinet will be made up of young, average and elderly' - Oborevwori

$800m World Bank facility NOT loan to Nigeria, Senate clarifies

$800m World Bank facility NOT loan to Nigeria, Senate clarifies

Tinubu, Shettima beg Election Tribunal to uphold February presidential poll

Tinubu, Shettima beg Election Tribunal to uphold February presidential poll

Adamu reportedly resigns ahead of APC NEC meeting

Adamu reportedly resigns ahead of APC NEC meeting

Election Tribunal cautions media as Senator’s teacher, classmate testify

Election Tribunal cautions media as Senator’s teacher, classmate testify

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why