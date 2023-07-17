FG introduces 'Pulaku Solution' to tackle insecurity in North-West region

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently discussed the pressing security crisis with a journalist, highlighting the limitations of relying solely on military offensives to achieve lasting peace in the troubled area.

According to Vice President Shettima, a sustainable resolution requires a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. He cautioned against relying solely on military force, as this could lead to an unending war of attrition. Instead, a thoughtful blend of strategies is deemed necessary to bring calm and stability back to the region.

The 'Pulaku Solution', set to be unveiled by the Tinubu administration in the upcoming weeks, aims to tackle not only insurgency and banditry but also address the broader challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly those residing in the northern regions. Vice President Shettima emphasised that the initiative seeks to address the grievances and social exclusion experienced by the Fulani community in the North-West.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pulaku," also known as the "Fulani code of conduct," holds a significant cultural and ethical value system specific to the Fulani people. The new programme aims to incorporate and leverage these cultural norms to foster peace and harmony within the community.